Juneteenth is the annual celebration celebrating the end of slavery in the United States. First recognized as a national holiday just last year. During Friday's Juneteenth event in Nicholasville, although organizers wanted everyone to have fun and to be entertained, there were two primary goals for people in attendance. Those being for them to engage with the community, and to learn something.

NICHOLASVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO