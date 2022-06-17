Florida's governor aims to strengthen state's immigration laws

Related
How a court appointed guardianship landed a Florida beauty queen in federal prison
When conservative media pundit Karyn Turk was charged with social security fraud, she agreed to six months probation, but the Department of Justice failed to uphold the plea deal and the 49-year-old served thirty days in the maximum-security Federal Detention Center (FDC) in Miami.
click orlando
News 6 political expert weighs in on Florida’s midterm election
ORLANDO, Fla. – With the candidate qualifying period behind us, political races are about to start heating up in the Sunshine State. News 6 political expert and UCF history professor Dr. Jim Clark joined anchor Justin Warmoth on “The Weekly” to break down some of the key races heading into Florida’s primary election, including the matchup to see which Democrat will challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis in November.
floridabulldog.org
Judge Renatha Francis lied on her application to join the Florida Supreme Court
Renatha Francis falsely certified on her application to join the Florida Supreme Court that she’s never been on the receiving end of an ethics complaint, a possible crime under Florida law. Francis, a family court judge in West Palm Beach said to be Gov. Ron DeSantis’s favorite for the...
CBS News
Florida Gov. DeSantis signs beach smoking bill
TALLAHASSEE - Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday signed a measure that will allow cities and counties to restrict smoking at beaches and parks that they own, according to information posted on the Senate website. The bill (HB 105) builds on a 2002 constitutional amendment that prohibited smoking in restaurants and...
Florida pushes back after White House says state reversed on vax for young children
The White House and the state of Florida are duking it out on a national stage over the access to vaccines for children aged 6 months to 5 years old. The vaccine just got approved by the FDA Friday and is already shipping out to all states, with one exception: Florida.
Florida moves forward on denying transgender treatments
TALLAHASSEE - Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration moved forward Friday with a proposal that would deny Medicaid coverage for treatments such as puberty-blocking medication and hormone therapy for transgender people. The state Agency for Health Care Administration, which runs most of the Medicaid program, published a proposed rule and set a July 8 hearing on the issue. National and state legal and LGBTQ-advocacy groups have vowed to fight the proposal. The issue centers on treatment for gender dysphoria, which the federal government defines as clinically "significant distress that a person may feel when sex or gender assigned at birth is not...
miamistandard.news
Ron DeSantis Campaign Introduces ‘Students First, Protecting Parents’ Rights’ Education Blueprint
Ron DeSantis’ reelection campaign introduced a “Students First, Protecting Parents’ Rights” education blueprint this week to assist school board members and leaders advance the administration’s freedom-first policies at the local level. The entire initiative is “focused on setting Florida’s children up for success, ensuring parental...
DeSantis 'reversed course' on COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 5, White House says
The White House on Friday said Florida is now allowing pediatricians and other health care providers to order doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for kids 6 months to 5 years old.
News4Jax.com
Newly reported COVID cases in Florida appear to be plateauing
Florida has topped 74,000 COVID-19 cases in each of the past two weeks, while more than 75,000 residents have died from the virus since the pandemic started, according to a report released Friday by the state Department of Health. Florida had 74,323 reported cases during the week of June 10...
floridianpress.com
Will DeSantis's New Florida State Guard be Armed?
Florida’s “commander in chief” Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced that a new military heal beat is kicking in Florida, as the long-anticipated Florida State Guard officially has now been made operational. During a press conference in Madeira Beach, Gov. DeSantis said that he has brought on retired...
Rabbi explains impetus for abortion lawsuit against state
A Palm Beach County rabbi is leading a legal challenge to keep abortion rights in Florida, and he's citing religious freedom.
Florida residents claim program to help pay their bills coming up short
ORLANDO, Fla. — The federally funded “Our Florida” program designed to help those in need pay for rent and utilities stopped accepting applications last month. But some who were approved for rental assistance before that deadline said Our Florida is not paying as promised. Channel 9 spoke...
Gov. Ron DeSantis signs specialty license-plate changes
TALLAHASSEE - Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday signed three bills, including changes to Florida's specialty license-plate program and new restrictions on candidates for soil-and-water conservation district boards. The license-plate bill (SB 364) will cut the maximum number of specialty plates at any one time from 150 to 135, while also making some changes related to the pre-sales of plates. While the measure maintains a requirement of 3,000 pre-sales for most plates to reach and remain on the road, it cuts the pre-sale benchmark from 4,000 to 3,000 for plates aimed at supporters of Auburn University, the University of Alabama and the University of Georgia. The bill also directs the development of the following potential license plates: Inter Miami CF, Safe Haven for Newborns, Pap Corps Champions for Cancer Research, Learn to Fly, Florida Swims, Down Syndrome Awareness, Gopher Tortoise and Take Stock in Children. Under the bill on soil-and-water conservation districts (SB 1078), candidates for the boards will now need to have at least a decade's experience working as or for agriculture producers. The third measure signed by DeSantis (SB 1026) dealt with process serving. The bills passed during the legislative session that ended in March. DeSantis' office announced the bill-signings late Wednesday.
1,200 Have Volunteered for Florida’s State Guard – Gov. DeSantis Invites More To Apply, Especially Ex-Military Personnel
The force will be led by a former Marine Lt. Colonel. Following the announcement on June 15 that Florida's State Guard has been reinstated, Governor Ron DeSantis has invited more Floridians to apply to join the force.
Florida Governor Vetoes Controversial Bill That Could Have Impacted Water Quality—and Killed Fish
On Wednesday, June 8, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced a veto of SB 2508. The water-policy bill was passed on February 17 by the Florida State Senate over an outcry from the local fishing and environmental community. The opposition, which was spearheaded by Captains For Clean Water’s members, did spark the sponsors to tweak the bill to try to appease their concerns. But despite those changes, Governor DeSantis still chose to block the legislation.
WINKNEWS.com
Making Ends Meet: How Florida residents can get discounts
Inflation is making it tough to plan summer vacations. And Floridians are skipping out in order to save money. A Gulfshore Business poll found about 60% of people surveyed are staying put this summer but would consider a staycation close to home. CBS News’ travel editor Peter Greenberg said inflation...
New Mexico Supreme Court orders all-GOP county commission to certify primary's results
The conspiracy theories about Dominion voting machines that erupted during the 2020 presidential contest flared this week in a remote New Mexico county in what could be just a preview of the kind of chaos election experts fear is coming in the fall midterms and in 2024. The governing commission...
Pediatrician 'furious' after Florida doesn't pre-order COVID-19 vaccine for youngest children
Many parents are looking forward to finally being able to get their toddlers and babies vaccinated against COVID-19 after an FDA advisory panel recommended coronavirus vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna for children 6 months to 5 years old.
Florida passenger abandons burning yacht in New Hampshire
Three people were taken to the hospital when a 70-foot yacht burned and sank in New Hampshire.
WPTV West Palm Beach
