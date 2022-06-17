ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scandia, KS

Kenneth Wayne Garst

Concordia Blade-Empire
 4 days ago

Kenneth Wayne Garst, 70, son of Darrell & Carrol Garst, was born Oct. 29, 1951, and died...

Related
Concordia Blade-Empire

Fred L. Modlin

Fred L. Modlin, 83, passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Inman, Kansas. Fred was born on June 26, 1938, in Otego, Kan., the son of Hugh L. and Ethel N. (Loomis) Modlin. On February 17, 1961, he married Joyce E. Houdek in Scandia, Kan. To this union they were blessed with two boys, Terry and Bradley.
INMAN, KS
Concordia Blade-Empire

Daren Lee Johnson

Daren Lee Johnson, son of Leo Johnson and Virginia (Corman) Johnson, was born in Clay Center, Kansas, on January 23, 1964. He passed from this life on Friday, June 10, 2022, in Concordia, Kansas, at age 58. Daren grew up in Clay Center, Kansas, and attended Clay Center High School,...
CONCORDIA, KS
Concordia Blade-Empire

Marjorie Irene (Kenyon) Lundberg

Marjorie Irene (Kenyon) Lundberg, age 99, entered into rest on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at the Park Villa Nursing Home in Clyde, Kansas. Marjorie was born in Concordia, Kansas, on August 14, 1922. Her parents were Edgar Leroy Kenyon and Dora Irene (Graham) Kenyon. After one year of school in...
CONCORDIA, KS

