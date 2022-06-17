Kenneth Wayne Garst

Fred L. Modlin, 83, passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Inman, Kansas. Fred was born on June 26, 1938, in Otego, Kan., the son of Hugh L. and Ethel N. (Loomis) Modlin. On February 17, 1961, he married Joyce E. Houdek in Scandia, Kan. To this union they were blessed with two boys, Terry and Bradley.

