NBA draft prospect Keegan Murray explains why he likes potential fit with Sacramento Kings

Keegan Murray said he formed good relationships with key members of the Sacramento Kings organization over the past few weeks as both sides prepare for next week’s NBA draft. Now, the question is whether they will continue to build on those relationships beyond draft day.

Murray has been linked to the Kings since the pre-draft process began several weeks ago. His name continues to surface in discussions about Sacramento’s plans for the No. 4 pick in the draft. Purdue shooting guard Jaden Ivey might be considered the best player available when the Kings are on the clock, but Murray could offer the most ideal combination of talent, fit and readiness for a team that wants to win right away.

Murray, a 6-foot-8, 225-pound forward from Iowa, was asked several questions about his meetings with the Kings and his potential fit in Sacramento during a Zoom call with reporters Thursday.

“I’ve visited with them, met with them, talked to them, so I think just me fitting in with them, kind of being another guy who’s versatile, knows the game, and I think I just kind of bring a winning culture,” Murray said. “I feel like I have a winning mentality; not really that many distractions. Just focus on the task at hand and try to get that job done. I think I just fit in with all the other guys and bring in that winning mindset.”

Much of the talk surrounding the Kings centers on the possibility of drafting Ivey or trading the No. 4 pick, but there are scenarios that could bring Murray to Sacramento even if general manager Monte McNair chooses to trade back. Murray believes he would be a nice fit with a roster featuring the likes of De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, Harrison Barnes and Davion Mitchell.

“They have a really good core right now with their team with Sabonis and Fox. Also, Davion and Harrison Barnes as well,” Murray said. “I think they have a really good mix right now and brought in a really good coaching staff that I think will get things done. So, I think for me to fit in with them, I think I have a good relationship with them, and I think my game is really versatile, so I’m able to fit in at different places, different spots, wherever they need me to go.”

Murray, 21, averaged 23.5 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.3 steals as a sophomore at Iowa last season. He shot 55.4% from the field, 38.8% from 3-point range and 74.7% at the free-throw line. Murray would fill multiple needs for the Kings as a versatile combo forward who can spread the floor and defend multiple positions.

“Defensively, I think that kind of got overshadowed by my offense this year,” Murray said. “But defense is a big thing for me, a critical point for me, because the four teams in the conference finals were all the best defensive teams, so that’s a big thing in the NBA now.”

Murray said he believes the Kings are “on the rise” and he would welcome the opportunity to help them end their NBA-record 16-year playoff drought.

“For me, being a King, I’d want to be a part of that culture and be a part of the group that can turn that franchise around and get to the playoffs and do really well,” Murray said. “I think it would be a great opportunity.”