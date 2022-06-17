Sacramento Regional Transit attributes delays to workforce shortage, COVID-19 surge

Sacramento Regional Transit has struggled to maintain a full staff of drivers and operators, attributing recent delays to a recent surge of coronavirus infections and a national workforce shortage.

In social media posts on Thursday morning, RT warned that trip cancellations and service delays on its bus and light rail services could continue into the weekend.

“We recognize the impact that just one cancellation has on SacRT customers,” RT wrote on social media. “Please know that we are actively working to maintain all services every day, within available resources, and continue to aggressively recruit for additional staff.”

RT suggested that riders check for real-time updates using sacrt.com/alerts or elkgrovetransit.com to be aware of any upcoming cancellations or schedule changes.

Riders can also use the Alert SacRT smartphone app or call customer service at 916-321-2877.

RT, which saw its highest ridership since the beginning of the pandemic this May, has ramped up its efforts to increase hiring in recent weeks. The transportation provider will host an in-person recruitment event for bus drivers and essential staff positions on June 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at RT Auditorium on 1400 29th St.

Sacramento County saw a rise in COVID-19 cases this week, with a 29.4% increase in its weekly case rate and a .4% increase in the county’s positivity rate, bringing it to 13.7%.