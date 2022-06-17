ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento Regional Transit attributes delays to workforce shortage, COVID-19 surge

By Lucy Hodgman
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B7Hv1_0gELsmnq00

Sacramento Regional Transit has struggled to maintain a full staff of drivers and operators, attributing recent delays to a recent surge of coronavirus infections and a national workforce shortage.

In social media posts on Thursday morning, RT warned that trip cancellations and service delays on its bus and light rail services could continue into the weekend.

“We recognize the impact that just one cancellation has on SacRT customers,” RT wrote on social media. “Please know that we are actively working to maintain all services every day, within available resources, and continue to aggressively recruit for additional staff.”

RT suggested that riders check for real-time updates using sacrt.com/alerts or elkgrovetransit.com to be aware of any upcoming cancellations or schedule changes.

Riders can also use the Alert SacRT smartphone app or call customer service at 916-321-2877.

RT, which saw its highest ridership since the beginning of the pandemic this May, has ramped up its efforts to increase hiring in recent weeks. The transportation provider will host an in-person recruitment event for bus drivers and essential staff positions on June 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at RT Auditorium on 1400 29th St.

Sacramento County saw a rise in COVID-19 cases this week, with a 29.4% increase in its weekly case rate and a .4% increase in the county’s positivity rate, bringing it to 13.7%.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento County, CA
Health
Sacramento, CA
Coronavirus
City
Sacramento, CA
County
Sacramento County, CA
Sacramento County, CA
Traffic
Local
California Health
Sacramento, CA
Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Sacramento County, CA
Coronavirus
Sacramento, CA
Traffic
Local
California Traffic
FOX40

Two Sacramento firefighters died while on duty. It took years of work by a current service member to have them recognized

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two Sacramento Fire Department firefighters from decades past will get their names added to the California Firefighters Memorial  outside of the State Capitol thanks to the years-long effort of a current Sacramento Fire Captain. For the last four years,Captain Christopher Harvey has dug through old records to prove that the deaths […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Smartphone App#Rt Auditorium
FOX40

Fireworks show at Cal Expo cancelled

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The skies over Cal Expo will remain dark on the night of July 4 now that the fireworks show will not be happening for the third year in a row. “Unfortunately, we have made the difficult decision that Cal Expo will be unable to host the annual fireworks show this year,” […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KCRA.com

East Sacramento butchery's meat vending machine launch put on hold

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An East Sacramento butchery's plans to expand its access to meats using an outdoor vending machine have been paused. V. Miller Meats store owner Eric Veldman Miller said a complaint was filed, and now the vending machine operation has been placed on hold until the Sacramento County Health Department approves the machine. He hopes to be able to begin selling meats through the vending machine soon.
SACRAMENTO, CA
AFP

California to rename 'Negro Bar' park after years of debate

A California park called Negro Bar will finally be renamed after years of debate over its racist origins, state officials said Friday. On Friday, two days before the Juneteenth anniversary of the emancipation of US slaves, the California State Park and Recreation Commission voted unanimously to rename the park, it said in a statement to AFP. The park will temporarily be known as Black Miners Bar.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

11K+
Followers
726
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy