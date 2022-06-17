ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The State

Richland among 6 SC counties with the biggest spikes in COVID-19 levels right now. What we know

By Patrick McCreless
The State
The State
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hLzSL_0gELsVkN00

Richland County is currently among the South Carolina counties with the highest COVID-19 community levels, health officials say.

In a Friday press release, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control stated that Richland was one of six counties with high community levels of COVID-19. Another 15 counties had medium community levels.

In communities with high levels of COVID-19, masking is recommended in indoor settings, including schools and workplaces.

In communities with medium levels of COVID-19, individuals who are at higher risk of contracting COVID-19 as well as those who are regularly around immunocompromised individuals are encouraged to mask up, while it is optional for others.

The latest DHEC data shows that as of June 11, new cases of COVID-19 were up 25.8% in South Carolina over the previous month. COVID-19-related hospitalizations were up 44.8% over the previous month.

Last week during a previous COVID spike, the DHEC urged the public to track community level spread in the county where they live/work and to follow preventative steps based on the latest data . Also, residents should remain up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters, the department warns.

Here are the six the counties with the high COVID-19 community levels.

  • Richland

  • Chesterfield

  • Fairfield

  • Horry

  • Lexington

  • Marlboro

Here are the 15 counties with medium COVID-19 community levels.

  • Bamberg

  • Berkeley

  • Charleston

  • Clarendon

  • Darlington

  • Dorchester

  • Florence

  • Georgetown

  • Kershaw

  • Lee

  • Newberry

  • Orangeburg

  • Sumter

  • Williamsburg

  • York

In addition to following the masking guidance, residents should follow the vaccination and booster guidance, as well as the quarantine and isolation guidance, outlined on DHEC’s endemic page . The page also has guidance on when to get tested and where to find free, rapid antigen tests.

Visit DHEC’s data and dashboards page to follow weekly data trends, and the agency’s main COVID page for other important information.

Comments / 3

Related
abccolumbia.com

DHEC: 9,726 new cases of COVID-19, two additional virus related deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest weekly coronavirus data as of June 18. In the state last week, DHEC reports 9,726 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional virus related deaths in the Palmetto State. Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been a total of 1,535,392 coronavirus cases and 18,007 virus related deaths reported in the state.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#South Carolina#Public Health#Dhec
AOL Corp

When SNAP EBT Recipients in South Carolina Will Receive July Payments

Formerly known as food stamps, SNAP provides food-purchasing assistance to low-income households and is administered by the Department of Social Services (DSS) in South Carolina. SNAP recipients receive monthly benefits through their SNAP account, which is linked to the South Carolina EBT card. SNAP EBT cards work just like debit...
PERSONAL FINANCE
live5news.com

South Carolina tax relief for remote workers to end

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A relief program aimed to help South Carolina residents during the COVID-19 pandemic is scheduled to end before July. The South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) said relief offered to out-of-state employers on the state’s requirements for tax withholding will end on June 30, 2022.
INCOME TAX
WBTW News13

Cunningham seeks age limit for ‘geriatric’ politicians in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Democratic gubernatorial nominee Joe Cunningham is proposing an age limit for South Carolina politicians — a cap that would cut off the 75-year-old incumbent Gov. Henry McMaster — and making a veiled argument that even fellow Democrats like President Joe Biden are staying “in office way past their prime.” “Our country and our […]
POLITICS
holycitysinner.com

Service Proposes to List Rare Plant Native to Georgia and South Carolina, Proposes Critical Habitat

Ocmulgee skullcap, a rare plant found only in the Ocmulgee River and Savannah River watersheds in Georgia and South Carolina, is in decline. Remaining populations are small, contain relatively few individuals, and are scattered across the range, lacking connectivity to one another. To protect Ocmulgee skullcap and its habitat, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is proposing protections for the plant under the Endangered Species Act (ESA).
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

McMaster to sign bill allowing healthcare providers to deny services based on beliefs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A bill that would allow healthcare professionals to deny service on the basis of their beliefs now sits on Governor Henry McMaster’s desk. The bill, known as H4776, would authorize what’s known as “medical rights of conscience” in South Carolina. It would essentially protect doctors, nurses, and medical students from being fired or punished for opting out of services based on their “religious, moral, or ethical beliefs or principles.”
HEALTH
WBTW News13

South Carolina group supports bipartisan gun bill

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A state advocacy group is hoping that greater attention will lead to movement on gun laws. “Cause at this point it’s not a matter of if it’s going to happen, it’s a matter of when it’s going to happen,” said Caitlin Czeh, who survived the 2007 Virginia Tech shooting. Czeh […]
POLITICS
WIS-TV

South Carolina family looking for closure after 21 years

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A South Carolina family is asking for help to locate their loved ones’ remains after nearly 21 years. At the time of his disappearance, Sanders was a senior at the University of South Carolina. According to investigators, Sanders was last seen out with his former...
COLUMBIA, SC
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
3K+
Followers
386
Post
979K+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy