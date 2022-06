After receiving an initial delivery of five electric vans in December, FedEx Corp. has now deployed 150 BrightDrop EVs for use in California. BrightDrop, a General Motors (NYSE: GM) subsidiary, will deliver a total of 2,500 EVs to FedEx Express (NYSE: FDX) over the next few years, but the potential remains that initial order could be increased to as many as 20,000, Richard Smith, FedEx’s regional president of the Americas and executive vice president, told the media during a briefing in January.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO