Bradenton children celebrate Juneteenth holiday through reading and song
By Tiffany Tompkins
Bradenton Herald
2 days ago
Children celebrated the Juneteenth holiday through song and learning with author Vincent Taylor, who penned a series of multicultural books to teach children lessons about character.
Taylor’s interactive performance Friday encouraged participation from the children and adults by using rap music and rhymes to energize the group.
The 13th Avenue Dream Center is also partnering with the Rosalyn Walton Education and Enrichment Service, Inc. to host the 6th Annual Juneteenth Reading Conference and Community Festival, which was scheduled to run 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 922 24th St. E., Bradenton.
