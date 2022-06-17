Bradenton children celebrate Juneteenth holiday through reading and song

Children celebrated the Juneteenth holiday through song and learning with author Vincent Taylor, who penned a series of multicultural books to teach children lessons about character.

Taylor’s interactive performance Friday encouraged participation from the children and adults by using rap music and rhymes to energize the group.

The 13th Avenue Dream Center is also partnering with the Rosalyn Walton Education and Enrichment Service, Inc. to host the 6th Annual Juneteenth Reading Conference and Community Festival, which was scheduled to run 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 922 24th St. E., Bradenton.

Children respond to author Vincent Taylor Friday at the 13th Av Center during a presentation encouraging audience participation. The Rosalyn Walton Education and Enrichment Services, Inc along with the 13th Avenue Dream Center is hosting the 6th Annual Juneteenth Reading Conference and Community Festival which continues Saturday. Tiffany Tompkins/ttompkins@bradenton.com

Children respond to author Vincent Taylor Friday at the 13th Av Center during a presentation encouraging audience participation. The Rosalyn Walton Education and Enrichment Services, Inc along with the 13th Avenue Dream Center is hosting the 6th Annual Juneteenth Reading Conference and Community Festival which continues Saturday. Tiffany Tompkins/ttompkins@bradenton.com

Children respond to author Vincent Taylor Friday at the 13th Av Center during a presentation encouraging audience participation. The Rosalyn Walton Education and Enrichment Services, Inc along with the 13th Avenue Dream Center is hosting the 6th Annual Juneteenth Reading Conference and Community Festival which continues Saturday. Tiffany Tompkins/ttompkins@bradenton.com

Author Vincent Taylor makes reading fun with children at the 13th Ave Center through music and audience participation. The Rosalyn Walton Education and Enrichment Services, Inc along with the 13th Avenue Dream Center is hosting the 6th Annual Juneteenth Reading Conference and Community Festival Friday and Saturday. Tiffany Tompkins/ttompkins@bradenton.com