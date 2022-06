A child of 8 years died after being remained tarred between the washing machine and the dryer. Wrangler Hendrix was playing hide and seek when it got stuck between the two appliances and suffocated. According to initial investigations, it was “positional asphyxiation,” as reported to People magazine by Captain Tim Watkins of the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office in Texas.

