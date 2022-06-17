ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Ted Cruz accuses Chuck Schumer of an attempted hit on Brett Kavanaugh

By Meaghan Ellis
 2 days ago

This article originally appeared on AlterNet.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) is accusing Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) of attempting to put a hit on U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Speaking to Fox News' Sean Hannity, the Texas Republican lawmaker blamed the Democratic Party for recent attacks on lawmakers, jurists, and other activists advocating for a ban on abortion. Cruz's remarks came during Hannity's report on a pro-abortion group known as Jane's Revenge. The group had reportedly declared "'open season' on pro-life groups and crisis pregnancy centers," according to Mediaite.

Describing the incidents as acts of "domestic terrorism," Hannity asked Cruz to weigh in on their declaration. Cruz not only criticized the group, but also condemned Democrats.

"These radicals claim to be pro-woman but they don't want to help a mom who is pregnant with a child, actually give birth to the child, and deliver the child into this world so they're going to firebomb the clinic or the hospital she would go to," Cruz said.

Hannity went on to cite remarks made by Schumer back in 2020 which he claimed were threatening toward Kavanaugh and U.S. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch. The Fox host asked, "Was that a threat," to which Cruz said, "Absolutely, yes."

Cosigning Hannity's remarks, Cruz said, "Schumer knew what he was saying when he said you 'unleash the whirlwind.' He was unleashing the radicals."

The Texas senator also pointed the finger at the White House saying:

A week ago, we saw a Supreme Court justice, Justice Brett Kavanaugh, threaten and a man arrested for attempted murder. Why? Because the left wing radicals knew where his home was and the White House was encouraging those radicals to go to his home where they were threatening his children. It's been a week, and Joe Biden still has not condemned the attempted murder of a sitting Supreme Court justice.

Cruz concluded with a baseless accusation alleging that Democratic lawmakers are prepared to carry out "an insurrection" against the U.S. Supreme Court. He said, "It is shameless, and it is also a violation of criminal law."

Comments / 437

COVID*SUCKS*
2d ago

Cancun Cruz!! Stop deflecting from the issue with Bambi Boebert and your association with her escort services!! It's embarrassing for both of you, but it is what it is!!!

Reply(56)
221
colonel's daughter
2d ago

We want to know why you gave a high school dropout over $100,000 for a campaign? And squired her around to your friends? Did you have an affair with Lauren Boebert when she was younger?

Reply(21)
128
wthib
2d ago

Sounds to me like the right wing nuts are really starting to sweat bullets because of all the evidence coming out about the J6 coup attempt, so they’ve deflecting with anything else and ignoring what the committee is showing. And anything Cruz says goes in one ear and out the other

Reply(31)
130
Salon

MSNBC

‘You are as low of a human being as can be’: Parkland father to Sen. Ted Cruz, Gov. Greg Abbott

In the wake of the Uvalde, Texas elementary school shooting, anti-gun violence activist Fred Guttenberg, whose 14-year-old daughter Jaime was murdered in the mass shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida in 2018, joins The ReidOut. "I say screw you Ted Cruz and Gov. Abbott,” Guttenberg tells Joy Reid. “You want this fight? I'm done talking to you. I'm done trying to reason with you. You are who you are. You are as low of a human being as can be. We will fire you. And that's what we need to do."May 26, 2022.
PARKLAND, FL
Salon

Salon

