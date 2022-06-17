ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WDTN

Fireworks will be legal this Fourth of July: what you need to know

By Chelsea Simeon
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h3Iwv_0gELp70300

(WKBN) – Fireworks can be legally set off this Fourth of July weekend as Ohio’s new fireworks law takes effect.

The law , which goes into effect July 1, allows for fireworks to be set off on the following special days:

  • New Year’s (Dec. 31 and Jan. 1)
  • Chinese New Year’s Day;
  • Cinco de Mayo (May 5)
  • The last Monday in May, and the Saturday and Sunday immediately preceding that day;
  • Juneteenth (June 19)
  • Fourth of July (July 3-5, as well as the first Friday, Saturday and Sunday before and after the Fourth of July)
  • Labor Day weekend (The first Monday of September and the Saturday and Sunday immediately preceding)
  • Diwali

Fireworks can be set off from 4 to 11 p.m. each day, with the exception of New Year’s Eve, when they can be set off from 4 to 11:59 p.m.; and New Year’s Day, from midnight to 1 a.m. and 4 to 11 p.m.

Walmart offers free tech certification, $20 per hour wage

Though fireworks can legally be set off across the state, local governments could still ban fireworks or place restrictions on when they can be set off. The townships would have authority over their county governments for any conflicting resolution adopted pertaining to fireworks, according to the law.

The State Fire Marshal recommends a person check his or her municipality’s rules before setting off fireworks.

The State Fire Marshal also released the following guidelines for fireworks:

Where can fireworks be discharged?

Consumers can discharge fireworks on their own property or on another person’s property if the owner of that property has given permission.

What are the guidelines for setting off fireworks?

Provisions in the rules include:

  • No person under the age of 18 is permitted to handle or discharge fireworks.
  • Persons under the age of 18 cannot be within 150 feet of the discharge point of aerial fireworks.
  • No person can use fireworks while in possession or control of, or under the influence of, any intoxicating liquor, beer, or controlled substance. A person who violates this is guilty of a first-degree misdemeanor.
  • Aerial devices cannot be discharged within 150 feet of spectators (this includes aerial shells, roman candles, cakes, and bottle rockets).
  • Non-aerial devices cannot be discharged within 50 feet of spectators (this includes fountains, firecrackers, and ground effect devices).

Separation distances are increased for certain types of locations such as hospitals, schools, healthcare and residential facilities, apartment and multi-tenant buildings, military installations and railroads.

  • No person can store in excess of 125 pounds (net weight of pyrotechnic composition) of fireworks unless they have additional safety measures and safeguards in place for such storage.
  • Fireworks cannot be discharged indoors.
  • Fireworks cannot be aimed at or discharged toward any person or object (such as buildings).
  • Fireworks cannot be discharged on public property or private school property.
  • Fireworks cannot be discharged if drought conditions exist or in an area where a red flag warning is in place or other weather hazard exists.

Where can Ohioans purchase fireworks?

All fireworks set off in Ohio must have been purchased in the state. Fireworks can only be purchased from licensed retailers. Under the law, there is a 4 percent fee on fireworks sales to pay for firefighter training.

Retailers must provide customers with safety glasses (for free or at a nominal charge) and with a safety pamphlet.

The State Fire Marshal has complete look at the new fireworks rules on its website.

Although fireworks are now legal, police can still enforce any related noise or disturbing the peace complaints.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Lima News

New fireworks laws in Ohio start July 1

COLUMBUS — A new Ohio law concerning consumer use of fireworks will go into effect on July 1st, however the new law does leave room for local governments to limit the use of fireworks. Under Ohio’s previous fireworks law, indiviuals could purchase consumer-grade fireworks in Ohio but had to...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

The Spectrum: Gun law changes; Ohio power outages

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum: In the wake of the Uvalde elementary school mass shooting, Ohio state leaders have fast-tracked changes they said will protect students. Last week, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed into law House Bill 99, which gives teachers and other education staff the option, determined by their local […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day Weekend#Railroads#Liquor#Cinco De Mayo Lrb#The State Fire Marshal
spectrumnews1.com

Significance of Juneteenth in Ohio

OHIO — While many across the country are celebrating Juneteenth, the holiday has special significance in Ohio when it comes to the freedom of slaves. Christopher Miller, Senior Director of Media Engagement and Education at the Cincinnati Museum Center, explained. “Yellow Springs and many enclaves of different areas throughout...
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

5 beautiful but underrated places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio then you definitely know that this state has a lot to offer. There are many hidden gems that just wait for tourists to discover them. And while there are a few popular places that are highly praised by both local people and travellers, Ohio has so much more to offer, and that's what this article is all about: beautiful but often overlooked places in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Missing in Ohio: The case of Larry Davis

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — Before he disappeared on March 4, Larry Davis messaged the person closest to him, giving a name in case anything happened to him. Davis was last seen alive four days later. His off-and-on girlfriend of nine years, Brittany Claytor, 32, said a security camera captured Davis going into a private garage, […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

AEP: Some without power until Monday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — There are still approximately 8,000 AEP customers without power Saturday as the company says it continues its effort to restore power after severe storms six days ago. In an update, AEP said all customers should expect their electricity restored by 11:30 p.m. Monday, one week since the storms hit the area. […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WDTN

Celtic Fest Ohio kicks off with Renaissance village

WAYNESVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — This year’s Celtic Fest Ohio is more than just a pint. Celtic Fest Ohio returns to Renaissance Park on Saturday, June 18 with experiences and activities for all ages. It will utilize approximately half of the Renaissance festival village for its one-day Celtic extravaganza. The festival features two stages of music […]
WAYNESVILLE, OH
ocj.com

Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – June 20, 2022

Heat and humidity return to Ohio this week. We will have a few lingering showers this morning in NE Ohio, but they should be out of here before midday. Heat builds in from the SW today over most of the state, and humidity levels will climb. The hottest day of the week likely will be tomorrow, but heat remains for Wednesday. A weak front sags into Ohio from the north across the Great Lakes for Wednesday afternoon. Scattered showers may develop near that front for the afternoon, evening and overnight. Right now, we are expecting a few hundredths to .2″ over 60% of Ohio. However, we need to stress that rain will not hit everyone in addition to being minor. A few thunderstorms can develop in far eastern tier counties after midnight and before sunrise Thursday morning. .
OHIO STATE
WDTN

WDTN

17K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy