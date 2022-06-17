ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Coming to San Diego Comic Con

Cover picture for the articleToday, Prime Video confirmed that The "Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" series will be coming to Comic-Con International: San Diego this July to the coveted Hall H. "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power"...

digitalspy.com

Lord of the Rings star reprising role in new movie

Miranda Otto is returning to Middle-earth to voice Éowyn for the upcoming Lord of the Rings animated movie. The Warner Bros film, titled Lord of the Rings: The War of Rohirrim, will see Otto's Shieldmaiden of Rohan serve as the narrator. She'll be joined by the likes of Succession's Brian Cox and Gaia Wise (via Deadline).
MOVIES
ComicBook

Tales of the Walking Dead Premiere Date Announced, First Look Images Released

Six different stories, one Dead world: AMC will tell new Tales of the Walking Dead in the episodic anthology series set within the walker apocalypse of The Walking Dead Universe. On Monday, the network announced the third Walking Dead spinoff series will premiere Sunday, August 14, on AMC and AMC+. After premiering a Tales of TWD teaser trailer highlighting the return of The Walking Dead's Samantha Morton as Alpha of the Whisperers, AMC has released first-look images from the series featuring the Dead debuts of Terry Crews, Olivia Munn, Anthony Edwards, and more.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Annecy: Netflix Animation Debuts New Footage From Filmmakers Including Henry Selick and Jordan Peele

Netflix Animation showcased a bevy of upcoming, diverse projects this week at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival: That included the unveiling of a scene from the anticipated Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio; the world premiere of Oscar winner Chris Williams’ original The Sea Beast, which premieres July 8 on the streaming service; and new footage from Henry Selick and Jordan Peele’s stop-motion Wendell & Wild. The animation arm has been closely watched since April, when during its first-quarter earnings announcement, Netflix reported it had lost 200,000 subscribers in the quarter and expected to lose an additional 2 million during the second quarter....
MOVIES
Popculture

'Top Gun: Maverick' Actor Fittingly Revealed to Be Son of '90s Blockbuster Legend

Top Gun: Maverick star Lewis Pullman is already an established talent on his own, with roles in Amazon Prime's Outer Range and Hulu's limited series Catch-22. He also happens to be the son of a fellow actor who showed his skills in a (fictional) fighter jet cockpit: Independence Day star Bill Pullman. In Top Gun: Maverick, Pullman, 29, plays Lt. Robert "Bob" Floyd, the bespectacled weapons system officer paired with pilot Lt. Natasha "Phoenix" Trace (Monica Barbaro).
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Everything Coming to Netflix in June 2022

Click here to read the full article. Netflix is entering Pride month and the beginning of summer with a packed slate of content, which includes Season 3 of “The Umbrella Academy” and a host of taped specials from the streamer’s Netflix Is a Joke Festival, including “Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration,” which features a slew of heavy-hitters from the world of queer comedy. On June 1, Netflix will debut a wide range of movie titles, including the first three “Mission Impossible” films, the 1989 classic “Steel Magnolias,” James Cameron’s “Titanic,” “The Amazing Spider-Man” and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” Queer content that will...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Dakota Fanning Reunites With ‘Man On Fire’ Co-Star Denzel Washington In Sony’s ‘Equalizer 3’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: It’s been nearly 20 years since their hit action thriller Man On Fire blew away audiences and further helped solidify Dakota Fanning as a future star but it now looks like she is ready to reteam with the Oscar Winning Denzel Washington. Sources tell Deadline Fanning is set to star opposite Washington in Antoine Fuqua’s The Equalizer 3 for Sony Pictures. Written by Richard Wenk, the film is being produced by Escape Artists’ Academy Award nominee Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch and Washington. While the plot is being kept under wraps, the...
NFL
TheWrap

4 New TV Shows to Watch This Week (And Just as Many Movies), From ‘The Old Man’ to ‘Evil’

This week pretty much has it all – it has Jeff Bridges leading a cool-sounding new series, the end of an exemplary season of Bill Hader’s “Barry,” a new show from Robert Redford and George R.R. Martin (!) and the return of our beloved “Evil.” Plus, there are more big new movies streaming this week than are in theaters, including a new Chris Hemsworth thriller, a Jennifer Lopez documentary and a pair of buzzy Sundance breakouts – one starring Emma Thompson and the other with Dakota Johnson. So, yes, a very good week indeed!
TV SHOWS
Popculture

'Mindhunter' Star Returns to Netflix Charts With Mysterious Thriller

There might never be a Mindhunter Season 3, but the show's cast is still busy making new movies and shows. After Hannah Gross starred in Mindhunter Season 1, she starred in the horror movie Disappearance at Clifton Hill, which was recently released on Netflix. The movie originally hit theaters in 2019 and picked up four nominations at the Canadian Screen Awards.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘True Detective’: Jodie Foster To Star In Season 4 Of HBO Anthology Series, Marks First Major Adult TV Role

Click here to read the full article. Jodie Foster is heading into Night Country. The Silence of the Lambs star is to lead the fourth iteration of HBO’s True Detective franchise, True Detective: Night Country. Foster, who will also exec produce the series, will play Detective Liz Danvers in the series, which comes from writer and director Issa López and executive producer Barry Jenkins. Alan Page Arriaga, exec producer of Starz’s Shining Girls, has also joined Lopez to write. The series is centered around Detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro who are looking to solve the case of six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic...
NFL
Outsider.com

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Lewis Pullman Is the Son of a Hollywood Legend

“Top Gun: Maverick” continues to soar to new heights more than a week following its Memorial Day Weekend premiere. And while the nostalgia for the 1986 original combined with a captivating plot and explosive, adrenaline-pumping aerial shots have surely driven audiences to theaters, the film also boasts an impressive cast. At the forefront is Tom Cruise, paired with an appearance from “Top Gun” original star Val Kilmer. Other noteworthy features include Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, and Jon Hamm. However, “Top Gun: Maverick” star Lewis Pullman is the son of a Hollywood legend himself. That’s “A League of Their Own” actor Bill Pullman.
MOVIES
Deadline

Scarlett Johansson To Star In Kristin Scott Thomas’ Feature Directorial Debut ‘My Mother’s Wedding’ – Update

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE, UPDATED WITH ADDITIONAL DETAILS, 10:15 a.m.: Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) has signed on to star in My Mother’s Wedding — the first feature directed by Oscar-nominated actress Kristin Scott Thomas (Slow Horses), which is currently in production. Details with regard to the film’s plot have thus far been kept under wraps, though we know Thomas wrote it with John Micklethwait. Sienna Miller, Emily Beecham and Freida Pinto will also star in the pic produced by Finola Dwyer and Steven Rales. Johansson notched both of her two Oscar nominations in 2020 for her turns in Noah Baumbach’s...
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Renews Popular New Series for Season 2

The Lincoln Lawyer, the hit Netflix legal drama from producer David E. Kelley, was renewed for a second season on Tuesday. The series is based on novels by Michael Connelly and stars Manuel Garcia-Ruflo as Los Angeles defense attorney Mickey Haller. The first season has been a big hit since its debut on Netflix on May 13.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Peter Capaldi, Cush Jumbo to Star in Criminal Record Thriller for Apple TV+

Click here to read the full article. Peter Capaldi (Doctor Who) and Cush Jumbo (The Good Fight) will play two detectives caught in a professional tug of war in Criminal Record, a London-based thriller which has been ordered to series at Apple TV+. Hailing from BAFTA Award nominee Paul Rutman (Vera, Indian Summers) and now in production in London, Criminal Record is described as a powerful, character-driven thriller set in the heart of contemporary London. The premise: An anonymous phone call draws two brilliant detectives into a confrontation over an old murder case — Detective Sergeant June Lenker, a young woman...
TV SERIES
Collider

'Top Gun: Maverick' Surpasses 'Mission: Impossible — Fallout' as Tom Cruise's Biggest Global Film

Looks like everyone across the globe has got the need — the need for speed. To say that Top Gun: Maverick has taken the world by storm would be an understatement. Less than a month after its release, the film has been breaking records at both the domestic and international box offices, and after only twenty-one days in theaters, Top Gun: Maverick has become the highest-grossing film of star Tom Cruise 's career worldwide.
MOVIES

