RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Sunday, June 19 marks the official Juneteenth holiday, but plenty of people were out celebrating the day on Saturday and learning about history. “It’s not only freedom for our formerly enslaved ancestors, but the outlawing of slavery meant freedom for all,” Earl Ighmes, with the North Carolina Museum of History, said.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO