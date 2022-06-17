ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sidney, OH

City record

By Sheryl Raodcap
Sidney Daily News
 2 days ago

-9:21 p.m.: intoxicated driver. An intoxicated driver was reported in the 11000 block of Fair Road. -8:21 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 1000 block of Riverbend Boulevard. -5:27 p.m.: investigate complaint. Police received a report shots were heard in the area of Linden Avenue...

Sidney Daily News

Sidney Municipal Court

SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of May 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Jesse Alexander Cook, 30, of Springfield, was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices, $136 fine. Jonathan Satterwhite, 31, of Sidney, was charged...
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Anna Homecoming Festival 2022

Aswika Tunwar, 12, gets knocked out of the Bubble Ball Friday, June 17 night at the Anna Homecoming Festival. She is the daughter of Harminder and Neha Tunwar.
ANNA, OH
Sidney Daily News

Out of the past

——- C.E. Price will open on Friday of this week a barber shop in the room over Bustetter and Weingartner’s meat store. John H. Taft and Bros., of this city, have purchased the dry good, stock, fixtures, lease and goodwill of W.L. Roebuck and Co. at Delphos. The store will be in charge of Mr. Taft’s brother, Thaddeus.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

A biking adventure

Marge Gray, left, of Springfield Va., and Nancy Julia , Annandale Va., check the readiness of their bikes as they prepare their campsite at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Saturday, June 18. The women were just two of over 800 bikers taking part in the Great Ohio Bicycle Adventure. Julia and Gray spent Saturday night at the Shelby County Fairgrounds before their ride began on Sunday, June 19 morning. The bikers will return to Sidney on Sunday, June 26 ending their 350 mile trip.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Meeting Randi

Kate Westerheide, 2, held by her mother, Molly Westerheide, both of Sidney, gets a good look at a female African penguin named Randi that was brought to the Amos Memorial Public Library by the Newport Aquarium on Friday, June 17. Molly said “It was a great experience.” She was thankful that the library holds such programs for the community. Kate is also the daughter of Doug Westerheide. Visitors learned about what fish penguins like to eat, how they can live up to 40 years in captivity and that there was an extinct penguin that grew up to 6 feet tall.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Auxiliary honors members

The Sidney American Legion Post 217, Sons of American Legion and Ladies Auxiliary held an appreciation dinner on May 14. The Auxiliary Unit 217 recognized three women — Mary Carey, Judy Thaman and Rosalind Russell — for their outstanding service. Anyone who would like to join the Auxiliary and has an immediate relative who served in the Armed Forces, should contact a member.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

On the agendas

SIDNEY — Sidney City Schools Board of Education will meet Monday, June 20, at 6 p.m. at the board office. Items on the agenda include approving a contract with the Midwest Regional Educational Service Center for various employees; approvin temporary appropriations and amending current approporiations; approve a c0ntract for a mult-site air conditioner contractor; and approve personnel items.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

A shy penguin

Bridget Holthaus, left, 4, and her brother, Braxton Holthaus, 5, pet a stuffed penguin while listening to Newport Aquarium representative Lizzie Ayers talk about penguins. The aquarium, in conjunction with the A.J. Wise Fort Loramie Community Library, brought a live female african penguin named Randi to the Fort Loramie Elementary School gym. Randi walked out of her cage briefly before walking back into the cage. Randi then refused to come back out. Braxton and Scott are the children of Scott and Sara Holthaus.
FORT LORAMIE, OH
Sidney Daily News

Wilson Health Auxiliary announces 2022 scholarship recipients

SIDNEY — The Wilson Health Auxiliary has announced the recipients of their 2022 scholarships. The recipients are Aleah Johnson, a graduate of Botkins High School, who is attending Eastern Michigan University with a major in Nursing; Quinci Voisard, a graduate of Fort Loramie High School and Upper Valley Career Center, who is attending Cedarville University with a major in Nursing; Tristan Fleckenstein, a graduate of Fort Loramie, who is attending The Ohio State University with a major in Pre-Med Health Sciences and Rehabilitation; Shea Borchers, a graduate of Russia High School, who is attending The University of Dayton with a major in Nursing; and Eva Bolin, a graduate of Fort Loramie High School, who is attending Ohio University with a major in Psychology.
FORT LORAMIE, OH

