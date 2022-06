Recent rumors say that OnePlus' next flagship phone will be the OnePlus 10T and there is an increasing likelihood that it will be quite affordable. OnePlus started out as a brand that offered high-end specs at a low price but that has changed over the years, with 2021's OnePlus 9 Pro becoming the first OnePlus phone to reach the $1,000 mark. At $899, the OnePlus 10 Pro is comparatively affordable, but still quite expensive. If a new rumor is to be believed, the OnePlus 10T could see the company returning to its flagship killer roots.

