Brookline, MA

U.S. Open: Phil Mickelson Misses Cut, 'Thought I Was More Prepared'

Field Level Media
 2 days ago

Phil Mickelson‘s 31st U.S. Open appearance was not one for the memory books.

Mickelson is out of the event after two rounds, missing the cut with an unsightly 11-over 151 at The Country Club at Brookline, Mass.

Mickelson shot an 8-over 78 in the first round Thursday and there were long odds in order to dig out of that hole. He carded a 3-over 73 on Friday before analyzing his poor showing.

Fails ‘The Ultimate Test’

“I thought I was more prepared than I was,” Mickelson told reporters. “The U.S. Open is the ultimate test. And you don’t really know where your game is until you get tested, and I thought I was little bit closer than I was.”

Mickelson, who turned 52 on Thursday, had five bogeys against two birdies in the second round and bemoaned his poor putting. He felt his play on the undulating greens cost him opportunities at posting better rounds on the course in the Boston area.

“I really struggled with putting,” Mickelson said. “I’m struggling with the putter, last week and this week. I feel I’m certainly playing better than I’m scoring and I look forward to working on it.”

Last week was Mickelson’s first foray on the LIV Golf Invitational Series and he finished in a tie for 33rd place.

Mickelson drew significant criticism for his jump from the PGA Tour to the Saudi-backed LIV tour and he also sharply criticized PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan. He cited the “incredible financial commitment” as the prime reason for making the move.

The six-time major champion has never won the U.S. Open. He finished in solo second place three times and tied for second on three other occasions.

Applauds USGA

Though he was never in the hunt this year, he said he was appreciative of playing in this year’s event.

“I enjoyed getting back out here,” Mickelson said. “The thing I enjoyed the most was playing such a historic golf course and having it set up so remarkably. I think the USGA really did a good job. It really showcased this historic place.”

Mickelson began Friday’s round on the back nine and things started bottoming out when he bogeyed three straight holes (13, 14, 15).

He later bogeyed No. 4 before making birdies on each of the next two holes. Then there was another bogey on No. 7 before he finished up with two pars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20558I_0gELlLqS00
Jun 14, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Phil Mickelson smiles from the ninth tee during a practice round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

One of the oddest moments of his round was when Mickelson’s errant tee shot on the third hole hit a fan standing along the fairway. The man initially was prone on his back and holding his head.

A few minutes later, the fan was holding an ice bag on his head as Mickelson stopped by to shake his hand.

Mickelson said he plans to play in the LIV event in Portland two weeks from now. He is suspended from the PGA Tour as are the other golfers who chose to leave for the rival golf league.

–Field Level Media (@FieldLevelMedia)

Comments / 1

 

The Spun

Golf World Reacts To The Disturbing Paige Spiranac Photo

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac was named Maxim's sexiest woman of the year this week. The former University of Arizona and San Diego State University golfer shared some photos with Maxim on social media. They're tasteful. One Twitter troll decided to mock the photos, though, calling...
GOLF
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Gruesome Tiger Woods' Leg Photo

Tiger Woods missed the U.S. Open this weekend, as the 15-time major champion is still recovering from the pain he was in during the PGA Championship. While Woods has made his way back from the injuries suffered in his serious car accident in early 2021, he's still fighting through some leg pain.
GOLF
Golf.com

‘That’s bulls—, man!’ Justin Thomas frustrated after drain ruling at U.S. Open

BROOKLINE, Mass. — Saturday at the U.S. Open is always going to be tough. Justin Thomas didn’t like that his fourth hole got even tougher. Thomas found the middle of the fairway at the long par-4 fourth. But when he got up to his ball he discovered that he’s drawn some bad luck: His ball had settled just to the right of a drain.
GOLF
GOLF
