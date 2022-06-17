Pro Bowler Wyatt Teller: Deshaun Watson 'perfect' for Browns offense

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) greets tackle Wyatt Teller (77) during organized team activities at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

While speaking with reporters on the final day of mandatory minicamp on Thursday, Cleveland Browns Pro Bowl guard Wyatt Teller offered well wishes for quarterback Baker Mayfield, who was replaced atop the depth chart by Deshaun Watson following the team's blockbuster trade with the Houston Texans in March.

Watson is a three-time Pro Bowl selection who is, on paper, an upgrade over Mayfield and many others at the position. Teller noted during his comments that the 26-year-old signal-caller is a special talent.

"Have you seen him? He’s long, he’s strong, he’s fast, he’s smart, when I say athletic freak, he’s going to be slinging that ball with ease," Teller said of Watson, per Dan Labbe of Cleveland.com. "He’s running, he’s got an arm, he’s smart, he’s got fast feet, it’s all got to just start coming together."

Teller also explained why Watson will immediately find success with the Browns assuming he's able to take the field this fall.

"Baker was great at throwing on the move," Teller said of the team's former QB1. "Moving the pocket was something he excelled at. He could turn his shoulders and sling it. We’ve always had a marriage of run and pass. It’s been our success. It’s been our scheme. Deshaun is perfect for that."

Watson could soon be facing at least 26 active civil lawsuits regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions, and it was reported on Friday that the NFL could look to suspend him for one entire season for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. He's repeatedly maintained his innocence since last year and thus far has twice avoided criminal charges but could nevertheless be made ineligible to play pending the outcome of an inevitable appeal.