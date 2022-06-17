ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bannock County, ID

IDHW: Rabid bat found in Bannock County, officials urge people to be cautious around bats

By Meredith Spelbring
KIVI-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first rabid bat of the season was found in Bannock County, exposing one man and several pets. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare confirmed the first rabid bat Friday and announced a man, his dog and several cats were possibly exposed to rabies by the bat. “Rabies...

www.kivitv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Post Register

Popular recreation land closed due to abuse

Endowment trust land at the East Fork of Rock Creek closed Wednesday because of land abuse, according to an Idaho Department of Lands news release. The area covers 40 acres located four miles east of Rockland in Power County. The land faced danger of closing this time last year because of trash overflow, human waste and off-trail usage of all-terrain vehicles.
POWER COUNTY, ID
travellens.co

18 Best Things to Do in Pocatello, ID

In the state of Idaho, you'll find a mystical place called Pocatello. The largest city in Bannock County, Pocatello boasts a number of attractions that will serve all your travel needs and give you the experience of a lifetime. This city is a very calm, clean, and historic place with...
eastidahonews.com

Juvenile court judge retiring after 29 years of spearheading change

POCATELLO — The juvenile justice system has changed dramatically since Magistrate Judge Bryan Murray first took the bench in 1993. “Not just in Idaho but nationwide,” he told EastIdahoNews.com. “When I started, they were still locking kids up in adult jails.”. After nearly three decades, Murray is...
POCATELLO, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Pocatello celebrates Southeast Idaho Pride

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The LGBTQ+ community in Pocatello stood proud in celebration of pride month on Saturday. Dozens gathered at Caldwell park for a colorful day of party and praise. Pride events like this are an affirmation for anyone who feels like their sexual identity falls outside of the mainstream. Although all allies are welcome. "It's such The post Pocatello celebrates Southeast Idaho Pride appeared first on Local News 8.
POCATELLO, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bannock County, ID
Health
State
Idaho State
County
Bannock County, ID
Local
Idaho Government
Bannock County, ID
Government
Idaho State Journal

The untold versus continuing story

Amazing what people fail to hear and understand — yet they often believe they have the sole voice of authority and truth. Not so!. I attended the Pocatello City Council meeting on May 19 when it ended abruptly due to breaking of the quorum. Majority Council Rick Cheatum, Linda Leeuwrik, Josh Mansfield and Mayor Brian Blad appeared to believe themselves blameless. (The mayor’s “tiebreaker vote” can cause this four-vote majority as he most often votes “with” these Councilmembers.) The four-vote majority that night thought they held all the cards, using procedural tactics to force approval of city spending without discussion. Instead, they demonstrated their lack of understanding and inclusion and their continuing refusal to address growing overspending despite a looming recession. The unwillingness of this four-vote majority to face facts, along with their use of premeditated tactics, perpetuates the hostile council work environment. Insightful, important spending questions must STOP being mischaracterized as “attacks.”
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

One of two men tied to Cold Creek Fire is sentenced; another still missing

AMERICAN FALLS — A Wyoming man found guilty of starting a fire that burned nearly 4,000 acres and destroyed two homes has been sentenced to probation. Brandon Donato Frias, 23, was sentenced to two years of unsupervised probation by Magistrate Judge Paul Laggis for the misdemeanor charge of setting a fire to wildland, according to court documents. He was also ordered to pay $157.50 in fees and fines.
AMERICAN FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Commitment order issued for man accused of grabbing for officer’s gun

POCATELLO — A competency evaluation has been ordered for a Pocatello man who allegedly attempted to grab an officer’s holstered firearm during a scuffle. Jeremy Kyle Hughes, 26, was charged with assault on an officer and battery on an officer following an altercation in July. He has also been charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for an alleged attack at an assistance facility earlier this year.
POCATELLO, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bat#Teach Your Children#Rabid#Fish#Idhw#Healthcare
eastidahonews.com

Woman who pleaded guilty to drug possession, four misdemeanors sent on rider

POCATELLO — A Pocatello woman arrested last August after crashing her SUV into a tree and fleeing the scene has been sent on a rider. Court records show Megan Renee Housel, 27, was given an underlying prison sentence of three to seven years by District Judge Javier Gabiola. She could still serve that time if she fails to complete the rider.
POCATELLO, ID
Post Register

City council votes to uphold land division rights

BLACKFOOT — The Blackfoot City Council has voted to uphold the right of property owners to subdivide their land down to 7,000-square-foot lots on property that is classified under the R1-R zoning designation within city zoning ordinance. The council was unanimous in their vote this time at their June...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Idaho State Journal

Motorcyclist hospitalized after collision with pickup near ISU

POCATELLO — A motorcyclist was seriously injured early Thursday evening in a collision with a pickup truck near Idaho State University that resulted in two city streets being shut down. The 6:11 p.m. crash occurred at the intersection of Alvin Ricken Drive and East Terry Street. The adult male motorcyclist, whose name has not been released, was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment of...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

At least one injured in three-vehicle crash in Pocatello

POCATELLO — At least one person was hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash on a busy Pocatello street on Friday. The noon wreck involved a pickup truck and two cars on Pocatello Creek Road in front of the Ridley's supermarket. Multiple Pocatello Fire Department ambulances responded and at least one injured person was transported to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment. Pocatello police temporarily shut down Pocatello Creek Road because of the crash. Further details on the wreck were not immediately available.
POCATELLO, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello police Capt. Eric Anderson's journey from tough childhood to FBI Academy

POCATELLO — The words “I love you” were hard to come by for Pocatello police Capt. Eric Anderson while he was growing up. So that’s one of the many reasons why he says it to his four children all the time. Positive relationships at home are just as important as the ones he develops at work, both in supervising officers as the Pocatello Police Department’s patrol captain and interacting with...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Documents provide new details in Pocatello drive-by shooting

POCATELLO — Newly filed court documents show that a Chubbuck man arrested Monday for a drive-by shooting in Pocatello fired four shots at a home. Christopher Lee Simpkins, 28, has been charged with felonies for discharging a firearm at an occupied building and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, court records show.
POCATELLO, ID
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Arco, Mud Lake Desert, Eastern Magic Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 12:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-17 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive as high wind will create reduced visibilities from blowing dust and light high profile vehicles could get blown over especially with direct cross winds areas like I-86 and I-84. Boating will be hazardous due to high waves from strong winds. Target Area: Arco, Mud Lake Desert; Eastern Magic Valley; Lower Snake River Plain; Marsh and Arbon Highlands; Raft River Region; Southern Hills, Albion Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts over 57 mph. * WHERE...Southern Hills/Albion Mountains, Raft River, Lower Snake Plain and the Arco desert, including I-86, I-84, Pocatello, Burley, Blackfoot, Malta, Inkom, Downey, Craters of the Moon, INL, Mudlake, and American Falls. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Expect reduced visibilities for blowing dust as well.
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy