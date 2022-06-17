IDHW: Rabid bat found in Bannock County, officials urge people to be cautious around bats

Amazing what people fail to hear and understand — yet they often believe they have the sole voice of authority and truth. Not so!. I attended the Pocatello City Council meeting on May 19 when it ended abruptly due to breaking of the quorum. Majority Council Rick Cheatum, Linda Leeuwrik, Josh Mansfield and Mayor Brian Blad appeared to believe themselves blameless. (The mayor’s “tiebreaker vote” can cause this four-vote majority as he most often votes “with” these Councilmembers.) The four-vote majority that night thought they held all the cards, using procedural tactics to force approval of city spending without discussion. Instead, they demonstrated their lack of understanding and inclusion and their continuing refusal to address growing overspending despite a looming recession. The unwillingness of this four-vote majority to face facts, along with their use of premeditated tactics, perpetuates the hostile council work environment. Insightful, important spending questions must STOP being mischaracterized as “attacks.”

POCATELLO, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO