Clear and dry conditions keep temperatures hot

By Jackson Chastain
wcbi.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Highs in the mid to upper 90s get replaced by highs in the 100s by the middle part of next week. Minimal rain chances and plenty of...

www.wcbi.com

wcbi.com

Major heat returns this week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Another ridge of high pressure keeps the Southeast dry and increasingly hot this week. MONDAY: The sky stays mostly sunny today as highs top out in the lower to middle 90s. Thankfully, moisture remains relatively low, so the heat index shouldn’t be much of a factor today.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Nicer Weather For Sunday, Heat kicks in after Monday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Ending the weekend nicely, then to heat up drastically. Sunday morning: Mostly clear with morning lows increasing from the mid 60s to the upper 70s. Sunday afternoon: High temps will land in the low 90s with minimal cloud cover and lower humidity. Monday: Last day...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Temperatures on the rise, low chance of relief from rain

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Above Average Temperatures Persist. Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures reaching the upper 90s and lows in the mid 60s. The slight chance of an afternoon shower/t-storm cannot be ruled out. Sunday: Temperatures staying in the 90s but dropping a few...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus Light and Water employee reported dead

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- A Columbus Light and Water employee reported missing Saturday afternoon has died. The employee was believed to be working at the wastewater treatment plant before going missing. Crews and agencies were on the scene transferring water from one tank to another in an effort to find the...
COLUMBUS, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 14:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-17 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Monroe The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Monroe County in northeastern Mississippi * Until 245 PM CDT. * At 215 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of Bedford, or 7 miles west of Sulligent, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Gattman, Splunge, Athens, Sipsey Fork and Greenwood Springs. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
MONROE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

People in the Golden Triangle come together for the Juneteenth weekend

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Juneteenth celebrations took place all over the Golden Triangle this weekend. From the park to the parade routes, we were not short of festivities. People showed their Juneteenth spirit for the historical holiday in Columbus. It all started with a parade on Main Street in...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Body found at wastewater treatment plant in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Emergency responders said a body has been found at the wastewater treatment plant on Yorkville Road near the fairgrounds. Word about the discovery came after police officers and firefighters showed up to look for a reported missing Columbus Light and Water employee. This story is developing...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in Columbus

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – COVID-19 cases are on the rise again. Members at Allegro plaza say they’ve seen more people coming in and testing positive for the virus. For about a month they had not seen many patients coming in with symptoms or testing positive but in the last couple of weeks, they’ve seen otherwise.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

The Dinosaur Crew inspires reading for kids in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- It was a blast from the past at the Starkville Public library Saturday morning. The Dinosaur Crew from Memphis traveled all the way down to the Golden Triangle inspiring kids to read books on the extinct creatures this summer. It’s also a chance to prevent the summer...
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Missing Booneville man found safe

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Booneville man. According to the Tupelo Police Department, 55-year-old Larry Oikion was last seen Thursday night, June 16. He is white, 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 248 pounds. He was last seen at approximately 10:00...
BOONEVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

Silver Alert issued for 55-year-old Booneville man

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 55-year-old Larry H. Oikion, of Booneville. He is described as six-feet two inches tall, weighs 248 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes. According to MBI, Oikion was last seen on Thursday, June 16 around 10:30 p.m. in the […]
LEE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Families come together to celebrate Father’s Day

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – This weekend was full of festivities in the Golden Triangle. Today, we wrap up the weekend celebrating all the dads out there. And whether they’re grilling outside or enjoying their time indoors, this day is about them. People are coming together this weekend to...
Starkville Daily News

Family, community important focuses in the life of Myles

Through his work as Director of Wellness at the Oktibbeha County Hospital or putting on events like the Boys to Men Life Skills Academy, Myles has emphasized the importance of making this community better. It was pretty evident on Saturday as Myles could be seen checking each station at the...
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo is gearing up for its observance of the Juneteenth holiday

TUPELO, Miss (WCBI) – Tupelo is gearing up for its observance of the Juneteenth holiday. On Saturday, the city of Tupelo will mark the day with a parade, speakers, and music at Gumtree Park. Juneteenth honors the anniversary of June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers arrived in Texas with...
TUPELO, MS
WJTV 12

Autopsy confirms remains are those of woman reported missing

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — The state crime lab has confirmed that human remains found last month are those of a Mississippi woman missing since August. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Pearl confirmed the remains are of Lori Ann Cockrell, 58. The cause of death has yet to be […]
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo Police have detained another juvenile in shooting incident

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – New details are coming to light about a shooting incident in Tupelo Wednesday night that sent a 13-year-old to the hospital. Police there have detained another juvenile in connection to the case. Around 7 P.M. police were alerted to a possible shooting in the Lumpkin...
TUPELO, MS
WJTV 12

Watkins appointed as superintendent of Mississippi Achievement School District

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) appointed Dr. Earl Watkins to lead the Mississippi Achievement School District (ASD), effective July 1. The ASD includes the Humphreys County and Yazoo City school districts, which became part of Mississippi’s first ASD in June 2019. Mississippi’s ASD law requires the SBE and the Mississippi Department […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi sheriff issues open letter to family of fallen officer

A Mississippi sheriff published an open letter after reflecting on the death of Meridian Police Officer Kennis Croom. Croom was killed while responding to a call where a woman, Brittany Jones, was shot to death. Her fiance, former Newton, Mississippi, police officer Dante Marquez Bender, was arrested in the shootings on Friday in Ackerman, Mississippi, about 80 miles (129 kilometers) north of Meridian.
MERIDIAN, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus business raided by Federal Bureau of Investigation

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – WCBI has been told J5 Solutions in Downtown Columbus is currently being raided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. FBI agents are at the Courtsquare Towers on 2nd Avenue North where the company is housed. Dozens of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies are...

