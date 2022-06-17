Clear and dry conditions keep temperatures hot

Effective: 2022-06-17 14:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-17 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Monroe The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Monroe County in northeastern Mississippi * Until 245 PM CDT. * At 215 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of Bedford, or 7 miles west of Sulligent, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Gattman, Splunge, Athens, Sipsey Fork and Greenwood Springs. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
