ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst County, VA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford, Buckingham, Campbell by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-17 16:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for damaging winds, as well as deadly cloud to ground lightning. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Greene, Madison, Page, Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 16:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Greene; Madison; Page; Rockingham The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Madison County in northwestern Virginia East central Rockingham County in western Virginia Southwestern Page County in northwestern Virginia Greene County in central Virginia * Until 500 PM EDT. * At 418 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Shenandoah, or 8 miles northeast of Harrisonburg, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Madison, Shenandoah, Massanutten, Stanardsville, Big Meadows, Elkton, Ruckersville, Ingham, Quinque, Lydia, Haywood, Syria, Banco, Hood, Mcmullen, Criglersville, Lacey Spring, Swift Run, Pine Grove and Shelby. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GREENE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Calhoun, Clay, Fayette, Gilmer by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 13:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boone; Braxton; Cabell; Calhoun; Clay; Fayette; Gilmer; Greenbrier; Jackson; Kanawha; Lincoln; Logan; Mason; McDowell; Mercer; Mingo; Monroe; Nicholas; Pocahontas; Putnam; Raleigh; Roane; Summers; Wayne; Webster; Wyoming SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 384 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WV . WEST VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOONE BRAXTON CABELL CALHOUN CLAY FAYETTE GILMER GREENBRIER JACKSON KANAWHA LINCOLN LOGAN MASON MCDOWELL MERCER MINGO MONROE NICHOLAS POCAHONTAS PUTNAM RALEIGH ROANE SUMMERS WAYNE WEBSTER WYOMING
BOONE COUNTY, WV
NBC12

3 confirmed tornadoes from Thursday evening’s severe storms

(WWBT) - The National Weather Service survey teams confirmed 3 tornadoes from Thursday evening’s severe storms. Three reports came from Louisa, Goochland and Fluvanna counties. This report was from Mineral in Louisa county where an EF-0 was confirmed with 75mph winds. This report of a tornado was from Fluvanna...
GOOCHLAND COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bedford County, VA
County
Campbell County, VA
County
Rockbridge County, VA
County
Buckingham County, VA
City
Buena Vista, VA
County
Amherst County, VA
City
Appomattox, VA
State
Virginia State
City
Lynchburg, VA
County
Appomattox County, VA
City
Blacksburg, VA
City
Amherst, VA
City
Bedford, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Accomack, Albemarle, Amelia, Amherst, Appomattox, Augusta by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 15:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Accomack; Albemarle; Amelia; Amherst; Appomattox; Augusta; Bedford; Brunswick; Buckingham; Campbell; Caroline; Charles City; Charlotte; Chesterfield; City of Charlottesville; City of Chesapeake; City of Colonial Heights; City of Danville; City of Emporia; City of Franklin; City of Hampton; City of Hopewell; City of Lynchburg; City of Martinsville; City of Newport News; City of Norfolk; City of Petersburg; City of Poquoson; City of Portsmouth; City of Richmond; City of Staunton; City of Suffolk; City of Virginia Beach; City of Waynesboro; City of Williamsburg; Cumberland; Dinwiddie; Essex; Fluvanna; Franklin; Gloucester; Goochland; Greensville; Halifax; Hanover; Henrico; Henry; Highland; Isle of Wight; James City; King George; King William; King and Queen; Lancaster; Louisa; Lunenburg; Mathews; Mecklenburg; Middlesex; Nelson; New Kent; Northampton; Northumberland; Nottoway; Orange; Patrick; Pittsylvania; Powhatan; Prince Edward; Prince George; Richmond; Southampton; Spotsylvania; Surry; Sussex; Westmoreland; York SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 386 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS VA . VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ACCOMACK ALBEMARLE AMELIA AMHERST APPOMATTOX AUGUSTA BEDFORD BRUNSWICK BUCKINGHAM CAMPBELL CAROLINE CHARLES CITY CHARLOTTE CHESTERFIELD CUMBERLAND DINWIDDIE ESSEX FLUVANNA FRANKLIN GLOUCESTER GOOCHLAND GREENSVILLE HALIFAX HANOVER HENRICO HENRY HIGHLAND ISLE OF WIGHT JAMES CITY KING AND QUEEN KING GEORGE KING WILLIAM LANCASTER LOUISA LUNENBURG MATHEWS MECKLENBURG MIDDLESEX NELSON NEW KENT NORTHAMPTON NORTHUMBERLAND NOTTOWAY ORANGE PATRICK PITTSYLVANIA POWHATAN PRINCE EDWARD PRINCE GEORGE RICHMOND SOUTHAMPTON SPOTSYLVANIA SURRY SUSSEX WESTMORELAND YORK VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE CHARLOTTESVILLE CHESAPEAKE COLONIAL HEIGHTS DANVILLE EMPORIA FRANKLIN HAMPTON HOPEWELL LYNCHBURG MARTINSVILLE NEWPORT NEWS NORFOLK PETERSBURG POQUOSON PORTSMOUTH RICHMOND STAUNTON SUFFOLK VIRGINIA BEACH WAYNESBORO WILLIAMSBURG
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
Daily Voice

Stunning Footage Of 3 Virginia Twisters Captured By Residents

Three tornados touched down in Virginia causing widespread damage Thursday, June 16, and locals got the footage on camera. One was captured on video by Rev Ben Knotts, who shared the footage on Facebook. NOVA Storm Chasing, a weather-centric photographer, also captured the twisters in several photos. The first tornado...
VIRGINIA STATE
wfirnews.com

Power outages from storms impact region

Current power outages of note include more than 2000 APCO customers in Christiansburg and several thousand more in the Roanoke Valley. (from APCO) The intense thunderstorms that rolled through Appalachian Power’s three-state service area late Friday afternoon left a little more than 130,000 customers without power. As the storm passed, teams of workers began to assess the damage and make repairs. Service is back on this morning for 62,000 customers and workers are focused on restoring service to the 68,000 customers who remain without power. Outages.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
The News-Gazette

Storms Down Trees, Power Lines Throughout Area

7 p.m. Sunday - While all of the Dominion Energy customers and the vast majority of BARC customers now have their power back on, there are still some BARC customers still without power following Friday's storm. Below is the 6:30 p.m. update from BARC:. "We want to thank all of...
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorms#Mobile Homes#South Wind#West Wind#Campbell
wfxrtv.com

Person reportedly struck by lightning in Franklin Co.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — While the National Weather Service (NWS) issued Severe Thunderstorm Warnings across southwest Virginia Thursday afternoon, a person was reportedly hit by lightning in Franklin County. Based on a report by a 911 call center, the person was struck on McNeil Mill Road in Sydnorsville...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Three Tornados touch down in Central Virginia, leaving damage behind

LOUISA CO. Va. (WVIR) - The National Weather Service confirms three tornadoes touched down in central Virginia Thursday. One was near Louisa and two more formed over northern Fluvanna County then traveled into Goochland County. In places across Louisa county, the storm knocked over basketball hoops and sent trash cans...
LOUISA COUNTY, VA
FOX8 News

1 dead in Blue Ridge Parkway motorcycle crash

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WGHP) — One man is dead following a motorcycle crash on the Blue Ridge Parkway, according to the National Park Service. At around 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, Blue Ridge Parkway Dispatch got a report about a single motor vehicle collision near Milepost 77. National Park Service law enforcement rangers as well as […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
NWS
NBC12

EF1 tornado damages 16 homes in Goochland

GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - The National Weather Service confirmed Friday that an EF1 tornado struck Goochland County, damaging 16 homes Thursday evening. The storm had an estimated width of 100 yards and winds of 90 mph. Goochland County has several resources available for anyone impacted by the storm:. Emergency Operations...
GOOCHLAND, VA
WHSV

Remembering the Stokesville flood of 1949

Before June 17, 1949, the ground was already very saturated by recent rains. A tropical low moved from Georgia into the Mid-Atlantic. This was not a named tropical storm, but a very moist, humid air mass. The rain was enhanced along Shenandoah Mountain because of the terrain. Air rising around...
BRIDGEWATER, VA
WSLS

One more round of heat, storms Friday; cooler weekend ahead!

ROANOKE, Va. – Another round of heat and humidity Thursday led to another round of strong-to-severe thunderstorms. While we successfully avoided tornado warnings/reports, there were numerous wind damage and hail reports across the region. Unfortunately, we will once again have the risk for severe weather in your Friday forecast.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Rockbridge Co. crash cleared along I-81S

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. UPDATE: Backups are at six-and-a-half miles and the right shoulder is closed. EARLIER STORY: According to State Police, a crash near mile marker 185 is causing long delays along I-81S Friday evening. Backups at four miles, according to VDOT. Download...
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

Late night fatal crash in Botetourt County

The Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash on Route 460, near Blue Ridge Springs Road. The crash occurred at 10:29 p.m. last night when a wrong-way driver was traveling east on the westbound side of Route 460, struck another vehicle head-on. Troopers are working to make the next-of-kin notification, and when that is complete, more information will follow. The roadway was cleared and opened at 2:23 a.m.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
WSET

Woman wanted in Madison Heights Walmart theft

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Deputies in Amherst County need your help to identify a woman suspected in a theft. The Amherst County Sheriff's Office says the woman was involved in a larceny at the Madison Heights Walmart on June 8. The vehicle she was last seen using is...
WSET

New Blackwater Creek bridge opens to public traffic

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The ceremonies are complete, the pictures are taken, and now it's finally time for the bridge on Lakeside Drive at Blackwater Creek to open. It's taken two years of planning, hard work, and $26 million, but phase one of the project is complete ahead of schedule and under budget.
LYNCHBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy