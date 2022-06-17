Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford, Buckingham, Campbell by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 16:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Greene; Madison; Page; Rockingham The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Madison County in northwestern Virginia East central Rockingham County in western Virginia Southwestern Page County in northwestern Virginia Greene County in central Virginia * Until 500 PM EDT. * At 418 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Shenandoah, or 8 miles northeast of Harrisonburg, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Madison, Shenandoah, Massanutten, Stanardsville, Big Meadows, Elkton, Ruckersville, Ingham, Quinque, Lydia, Haywood, Syria, Banco, Hood, Mcmullen, Criglersville, Lacey Spring, Swift Run, Pine Grove and Shelby. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

