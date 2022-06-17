Trapped under fallen tree, woman rescued with chainsaw, Tennessee officials say

A woman pinned under a fallen tree was cut out using a chainsaw in Tennessee, according to officials.

The woman was trapped on Friday, June 17 in the morning, according to a news release from the Tennessee City Fire Department. Rescuers responded at 10:16 a.m.

Rescuers stabilized the tree “using cribbing and rescue struts,” according to the release. The crew then cut up the tree and freed the woman.

Photos of the scene the crew shared on Facebook show the tree lying across the woman’s porch, narrowly missing the glass windows nearby.

The woman’s condition was not released.

Multiple rescue squads and the Dickson County EMS responded to the incident, the release said.

“Outstanding job by everyone on scene,” the rescue said on Facebook.

