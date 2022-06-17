June 20: Sidewalk Construction Begins on Sierra Highway

LANCASTER — The city will invest an estimated $191 million over the next three years, including $44 million on 22 projects for the Fiscal Year 2022-23 proposed budget that include improvements at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, Lancaster Performing Arts Center, city streets and right-of-way, and facilities and fixtures.
To address the ongoing statewide drought, Fullerton City Council adopted new water use restrictions on June 7 for both residential and commercial customers. These restrictions went into effect on June 10. The following information is also available on the city website: https://www.cityoffullerton.com/government/departments/public-works/water-system/conservation/faqs. What are the mandatory water use restrictions?. No...
(Photos courtesy Ventura City Fire) Ventura City firefighters have extinguished a small vegetation fire at an illegal homeless camp between the Ventura Keys and the southbound 101 Freeway Saturday night. It was reported on private property shortly before 10 PM in the area of Harbor Boulevard and Peninsula Street. When...
It took 86 Los Angeles Fire Department responders to put out a vegetation fire that broke out Saturday afternoon in Playa Del Rey near Culver Boulevard and Jefferson Boulevard, west of Lincoln Boulevard. With some additional help from LA County and Culver City Fire Department, crews managed to fully contain...
Work listed below will occur during daytime hours unless otherwise noted. The schedule is weather-permitting and subject to change. View the map below to see where construction is expected. City Street Repair and Improvements:. Crews are constructing curbs and gutters, new asphalt overlay on streets, and curb ramps compliant with...
One person was taken to the hospital Friday evening after a traffic collision in Newhall that resulted in a downed city light pole hanging by power lines. Around 7 p.m. Friday night first responders received reports of a traffic collision with a vehicle into a light pole on the 2000 block of Judah Lane in Newhall.
PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s administrative and business offices, South Antelope Valley Emergency Services (SAVES), Palmdale Playhouse, Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, Chimbole Cultural Center, and Palmdale City Library will be closed on Monday, June 20, in observance of Juneteenth. Palmdale’s administrative and business offices will reopen Tuesday, June 21, at 7:30 a.m.
Culver City, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was killed in a two-vehicle collision that split a vehicle in half on Saturday night in Culver City. Culver… Read more "Vehicle Splits in Half After 2-Vehicle Traffic Collision, 1 Person Killed"
Following the 2019 Santa Clarita Marathon, which was held in November of that year and saw a 13.8 percent decrease in the number of registered participants, city staff identified 99 similar races in California between October and December. This is significantly higher than 10 years prior when the Santa Clarita Marathon was one of a handful of events in Southern California held in the fall. The increase in competition for participants, as well as the rise of less traditional running events such as mud runs, trail runs and obstacle courses, have contributed to decreased participation.
IRWINDALE – A 126-hour closure of the westbound 210 freeway in Irwindale is scheduled for mid-July, Caltrans announced recently. The closure is scheduled to begin Wednesday, July 13 at 11 p.m. and end Tuesday, July 19 at 4 a.m.,. CLOSURES:. West 210 freeway from Irwindale Avenue to the 605...
COVID hospitalizations continue to move Los Angeles County closer to an indoor mask mandate. The county reported an increase Saturday of 639 patients in hospitals for the coronavirus. In Orange County, there were 178 patents in Orange County for COVID, and in Riverside County, there were 99 patients hospitalized for COVID. On Saturday, CDC advisors voted to recommend Pfizer and Moderna shots for infants as young as six months old. Experts say the protection outweighs the risk. "I feel comfortable in saying that vaccinating will be a net benefit," Dr. Oliver Brooks from the CDC Advisory Committee said. LA County is expected to give out the vaccines as early as Tuesday.
A fire scorched about 15 acres of brush in the Lancaster area Thursday, but no structures were damaged and no one was hurt. The fire was reported about 12:45 p.m. near West Avenue K and North 90th Street West, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Firefighters stopped the...
South Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA: A two-vehicle traffic collision with one vehicle versus a pole, injured five people in South Los Angeles at the intersection of Normandie Avenue and 92nd Street around 9 p.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022. Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to assess the patients at...
Montebello, Los Angeles County, CA: A tire yard burned with heavy smoke and fire present early Friday morning, June 17, in the city of Montebello. Montebello Fire… Read more "Multiple Fire Departments Battle Massive Tire Yard Blaze"
The Bothwell Ranch, which is on the border of Tarzana and Woodland Hills, is the last orange grove left in the San Fernando Valley, but there's a plan to sell most of the property to a developer who would put in single-family homes.
LOS ANGELES - A woman in her 20s was killed Sunday when her vehicle rear-ended another vehicle, left the roadway and hit a light pole, splitting it in two, authorities said. The crash occurred at 10:16 p.m. Saturday near La Cienega Boulevard and Wrightcrest Drive, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
MONTEBELLO, Calif. - A puddle of oil formed Thursday on a street in Montebello, possibly from a leaking underground line. The oil was discovered about 6 a.m. at Montebello and Olympic boulevards, said Michael Chee of the city of Montebello. Crews contained the oil, which may have leaked from an...
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — James Clinton Davies, who once ran for a seat on Tehachapi City Council and was found guilty of felony eavesdropping against the city’s police chief, died Wednesday in a vehicle crash in Rosamond. Davies, 45, and Alex Francisco Cuesta, 38, were killed about 10:40 p.m. in a head-on collision between a […]
Traffic investigators in Thousand Oaks are looking into what lead to a fiery fatal crash in Newbury Park early Sunday morning. It was reported shortly before 3 AM on Wendy Drive at Peppermint Place. The Ventura County Sheriff's Office tells KVTA news that when first responders arrived at the scene,...
