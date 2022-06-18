Apple M2 GPU outdoes its own hype with up to +45% faster performances than the M1 in GFXBench while CPU part offers up to +13.5% in Cinebench R23
The Apple M2 processor has already proven itself to be something of a low-power GPU beast in recent Geekbench appearances, and this initial impression has been somewhat cemented by following visits to both GFXBench and Cinebench R23. While the results in the latter CPU-oriented benchmark, when compared to those of the...www.notebookcheck.net
Comments / 1