Electronics

Apple M2 GPU outdoes its own hype with up to +45% faster performances than the M1 in GFXBench while CPU part offers up to +13.5% in Cinebench R23

By Daniel R Deakin
notebookcheck.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Apple M2 processor has already proven itself to be something of a low-power GPU beast in recent Geekbench appearances, and this initial impression has been somewhat cemented by following visits to both GFXBench and Cinebench R23. While the results in the latter CPU-oriented benchmark, when compared to those of the...

www.notebookcheck.net

notebookcheck.net

Latest leaks suggest that AMD could release a GPU more powerful than the Navi 31 in 2023

When the first Navi 3 / RDNA3 rumors started hitting the Net in 2021, it looked like the upcoming top-of-the-line Radeon 7000 cards could surprise us with some impressive specs leading to more than 2x the performance of current gen cards. In the meantime, the specs for the Navi 31 flagship were downgraded from dual-GCD 16384 Stream processors to single-GCD 12288 SP, but the top-of-the-line GPU would still be amost twice as fast as the current gen. The updated specs were first reported by Twitter user Greymon 55, who now claims that the 16384 SP Navi 3x model could still be on the table, although would most likely launch in 2023.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

Teclast M40 Air presented with Android 11, a 10.1-inch display and a MediaTek Helio P60 SoC

Teclast has introduced the M40 Air, another budget Android tablet by the company. Released after the M40 and M40 Pro, the M40 Air relies on a MediaTek Helio P60, an older chipset that Teclast pairs with 8 GB of LPDDR4X RAM. Additionally, the M40 Air comes with 128 GB of UFS 2.1 flash storage, expandable with up to 1 TB microSD cards. Incidentally, Teclast has included an LTE modem, should you need mobile connectivity.
TECHNOLOGY
#Apple Macbook#Gpu#Macbook Air#Gfxbench#The Apple M2 Soc#The Aztec Ruins#The M2 Soc
notebookcheck.net

Intel NUC 12 “Serpent Canyon” gaming mini PC coming soon with i7-12700H CPU and Arc A770M dGPU

With the introduction of the Arc Alchemist discrete GPUs, Intel will finally be able to offer systems powered solely by proprietary technology. This applies to laptops, as well as desktop systems, and even to its NUC mini PCs that usually integrate mobile-grade components. For the mini PC enthusiasts, Intel already made a huge leap with the NUC 12 Extreme “Dragon Canyon” models launched last year featuring support for desktop-grade Alder Lake CPUs and full-size discrete GPUs, but what about the usual small form-factor models? Apart from the NUC Studio 12 Pro revealed earlier this year with Alder Lake-P CPUs, Intel is close to announcing a gamer-oriented NUC 12 “Serpent Canyon” compact mini PC that features an i7-12700H processor and an Arc A770M mobile-grade dGPU, according to a Baidu post.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

Samsung Galaxy F13: Pricing and availability announced for new mid-range smartphone with an Exynos 850 chipset

Samsung has announced the Galaxy F13, less than a week after Flipkart started teasing the device. As expected, an Exynos 850 powers the Galaxy F13, an SoC that debuted in 2019 and can be found in the Galaxy A12 and Galaxy A13 4G, among other devices. For reference, the Exynos 850 has ARM Cortex-A55 cores and a Mali-G52 MP1 GPU based on an 8 nm manufacturing process.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Xiaomi Pad 6: A mysterious tablet with a MediaTek chipset may be on the way

Xiaomi released the Xiaomi Pad 5 series back in August last year. That, of course, means it's right about time for a successor to that generation. Rumors of the Xiaomi Pad 6 series surfaced in recent weeks, and a new leak has now revealed details of what could be a previously unknown tablet in the lineup.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

AMD's Zen 3 based Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5000WX processors will be a lot easier to purchase July 2022 onwards

AMD's decision to make the Zen 3-based Threadripper 5000WX series of HEDT processors OEM-only didn't sit well with fans and enthusiasts. Practices such as locking down CPUs to a specific vendor made it impossible for users to get their hands on the hardware via the second-hand goods market. That is set to change soon, as AMD plans to widen the availability of the Threadripper 5000WX processors.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

3 Google Pixel 7 leaks including a 2nd-generation Tensor SoC and a camera snoozefest

The choices and comments made on this list belong solely to the author. Google's camera smarts have always been one of the series' strongest points, and the dedicated Tensor processors found in the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro took Google's computational smarts to the next level. The problem many fans had with the Google Tensor SoC is the Samsung partnership that seemed to contribute to poor battery life, heaps of bugs, and not-so-stellar performance in the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro devices.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Sony INZONE H9, H7, and H3 gaming headsets leak promising enhanced PS5 play at an alleged cheaper price than the WH-1000XM5

The Sony INZONE H9, H7, and H3 gaming headsets have leaked, thanks to press renderings shared by @OnLeaks and 91Mobiles with @Zuby_Tech providing supposed prices for each model. It’s possible the new headsets are also part of a PS5 “Pro” accessory lineup, with the INZONE H-series offering an updated alternative to the PULSE 3D wireless headset. No release date has been leaked for the PC/PS5-compatible audio accessories yet, although there has been a suggestion of a somewhat vague "next week".
VIDEO GAMES
notebookcheck.net

Skarper electric motor transforms standard bike into high-performance e-bike

The Skarper e-bike conversion kit has been unveiled, allowing you to transform a regular bike into an electric bike. The kit includes a 250 W motor combined with a 202 Wh lithium-ion battery; the part is named DiskDrive. The wireless drive system can assist you at speeds up to 32 kph (~20 mph) with up to 60 km (~37 miles) range. DiskDrive is light yet powerful, weighing 3.3 kg (~7.3 lbs).
BICYCLES
notebookcheck.net

Artesian Builds puts thousands of PC parts, graphics cards, and partly-built systems worth nearly US$1 million up for bankruptcy auction

Artesian Builds, a custom PC builder that spiraled into bankruptcy following a Twitch streamer controversy, is putting up nearly US$1 million worth of components for auction in an attempt to pay off unfulfilled customer orders and other liabilities. At the time it filed for bankruptcy, Artesian Builds was US$3 million in debt, nearly half of which took the form of unfulfilled customer orders.
ECONOMY
notebookcheck.net

Xiaomi Poco F4 GT performs miserably in new gaming test

Xiaomi launched the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition earlier in the year as its first gaming-focused smartphone with the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. As with last year's model, the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition made the trip over to the global market as the Poco F4 GT and has now performed quite terribly in a new gaming test.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Motorola Edge 30 Lite to launch soon in multiple colourways with a 120 Hz POLED display and up to 8 GB of RAM

Evan Blass and 91mobiles have collaborated to deliver a first look at the Edge 30 Lite, one of many mid-range smartphones that Motorola has planned. Mentioned last week by @OnLeaks and CompareDial, the Edge 30 Lite will differ visually from the existing Edge 30 and Edge 30 Pro. Unfortunately, Blass and 91mobiles have only provided a marketing image of the Edge 30 Lite's back panel for the moment.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

AUO to launch a slew of new high refresh rate gaming panels, including a 540 Hz option

According to MyDrivers, AUO is developing next-generation gaming monitors aimed at Esports players. Incidentally, AUO recently showcased AmLED displays with refresh rates that reached 480 Hz. Revealed last month at SID Display Week 2022, AUO also teased displays intended for use in automotive, laptop and tablet solutions. Supposedly, AUO has...
VIDEO GAMES

