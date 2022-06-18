Apple M2 GPU outdoes its own hype with up to +45% faster performances than the M1 in GFXBench while CPU part offers up to +13.5% in Cinebench R23

When the first Navi 3 / RDNA3 rumors started hitting the Net in 2021, it looked like the upcoming top-of-the-line Radeon 7000 cards could surprise us with some impressive specs leading to more than 2x the performance of current gen cards. In the meantime, the specs for the Navi 31 flagship were downgraded from dual-GCD 16384 Stream processors to single-GCD 12288 SP, but the top-of-the-line GPU would still be amost twice as fast as the current gen. The updated specs were first reported by Twitter user Greymon 55, who now claims that the 16384 SP Navi 3x model could still be on the table, although would most likely launch in 2023.

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO