Candice King unpacks surprise Legacies series finale cameo, 'torturous' Klaroline missed connection

There was one storyline she wanted to make sure she told before the end. [Warning: The following contains spoilers from the Legacies series finale. Read at your own risk!]. Hope Mikaelson has finally found a somewhat happy ending. By the final scene of Legacies' series finale, she had gotten closure from her dad Klaus (Joseph Morgan), reunited with her sorta dead boyfriend Landon (Aria Shahghasemi), and joined the rest of the Salvatore School in turning over a new leaf. Caroline Forbes (Candice Accola) is the new headmaster, and the school is no longer hiding its students from the rest of the world. It's as nice of an ending as it could probably be, considering the fact that no one wanted this to be the end, and they had to create a finale that could either set up a fifth season or serve as a satisfactory conclusion to a beloved show after a devastating cancellation. Unfortunately, it turned out to be the latter.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO