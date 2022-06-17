ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mertztown, PA

PA Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $1M sold in Mertztown

By Berks Weekly
Berks Weekly
Berks Weekly
 2 days ago
A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Berks County sold a $1 million-winning $1,000,000 Power Payday Scratch-Off. The ticket was sold at Radcliffe’s Great...

