Operating Differences between At-Fault and No-Fault Auto Insurance Systems. In the case of car accidents, the first thing that comes to mind is filing for compensation through an insurance company. However, different states have different sets of rules and insurance laws. While many states may follow the at-fault auto insurance laws, other states may also function under the no-fault auto insurance system. The primary difference between the two is that in a state such as Georgia, which works under the at-fault system, the insurance claim would have to be filed against the negligent driver’s insurance company. In contrast, in a no-fault state, the claim would have to be filed with one’s own insurance company for personal injury protection, covering the treatment costs or any other losses no matter who was responsible for the car crash.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO