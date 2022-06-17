ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Memphis, AR

2-year-old killed, mother injured in West Memphis drive-by shooting

By Morgan Mitchell, Jordan James, Autumn Scott
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MLDIO_0gELhJDq00

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. ( WREG ) — A toddler has died after a drive-by shooting in West Memphis, Arkansas on Friday, police say.

West Memphis Police said a mother and her 2-year-old son were injured in a shooting near 741 North 18th Street around 1 a.m.

The 2-year-old was pronounced dead at Baptist Crittenden.

The mother was taken to Regional One and is expected to survive.

Mayor Marco McClendon said the shooting was a drive-by shooting and it is believed that the mother and child were not the intended targets.

Neighbors tell WREG the home was shot up twice in one day.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Viin8_0gELhJDq00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Z0uO_0gELhJDq00

Neighbors are relying on their faith hours after the shooting.

“I came out here to offer prayer, condolences to the family to those in the community, to be an aide during this most challenging moment,” said local pastor Anthony King.

No arrests have been made as this is an ongoing investigation.

The toddler is believed to be the first child to be murdered in the city this year. However, King believes one is too many.

“It’s always tragic to her when a little one has been the result of a community violence, and that’s one of the reasons why we’re trying to come together as a church, the community and police department,” King said.

“Things like this don’t happen here and it doesn’t sit well with me and I’m sure it doesn’t sit well with many other people In this community and we want this crime solved,” McClendon said.

40 targeted in ‘Operation Crime Driver Round Up’

Hours after the shooting, West Memphis Police surrounded an area on Ferguson Drive near West McAuley Drive. At this time, it is unknown whether the two incidents are connected.

Police say they are actively following up on recent incidents that could be connected.

Anyone with information, contact the West Memphis Police Departments Criminal Investigation Division at 870-732-7554 or Crittenden County Crime Stoppers at 870-732-4444.

This story has been updated to correct the date of the shooting. WMPD originally stated this incident occurred on June 16.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATN Local Memphis

City Watch Alert issued for missing elderly man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have issued a City Watch Alert for a missing elderly man. Investigators said Paul Glover, 73, was last seen around 9:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Union Avenue at the hospital with his son before walking away. Police said Glover is diagnosed...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Memphis, AR
Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
City
West Memphis, AR
State
Arkansas State
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Biker killed in I-40 crash, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A biker was killed in an accident on I-40 Saturday evening. At approximately 5:00 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to an accident at I-40 West and Chelsea Avenue involving a motorcycle and sedan. The biker was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. No...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Child left at park in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for the parents of a child who was found alone at a Whitehaven park. Police are with the child at David Carnes Park right now. No other details have been released at this time.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Supervisor charged with kidnapping, assaulting employee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A supervisor from a cleaning company is being accused of kidnapping and assaulting an employee last month. The employee said her supervisor, Elias Humberto Lazo Escobar, told her to get in his truck when she arrived for work. She said Escobar told the other workers that he was taking her to another […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drive By Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#West Memphis Police#Wreg
WREG

1 critical in overnight shooting near Beale Street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was taken to the hospital after officers he was shot overnight in downtown Memphis Sunday morning. Officers responded to the shooting call at Fourth and Beale Street just before 3:30 a.m. The victim was last listed in critical condition. No arrests have been reported. This is an ongoing investigation. This […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Crash reported at Johnson and Red Wolf

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon has shut down traffic at one of Jonesboro’s busiest intersections. The crash happened around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Johnson Avenue and Red Wolf Boulevard. According to the Jonesboro Police Department’s desk sergeant, two vehicles were involved, and an...
JONESBORO, AR
WREG

Teen accused of pointing gun at grandmother, firing shot at her vehicle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested a teen who was accused of pointing a gun at his grandmother after an argument over the house rules. According to police, in January of 2022, a 78-year-old woman reported that her grandson, identified as 19-year-old Courtney Granderson, had pointed a gun at her and fired a shot […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Kait 8

Blytheville teen dies in New York crash

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (KAIT) - A Blytheville teen dies after an early-morning crash in New York. According to the New York Police Department’s Highway Collision Investigation Squad, the crash happened around 2:05 a.m. on Belt Parkway at exit 5 in Brooklyn. The report said the 16-year-old boy was driving a...
BLYTHEVILLE, AR
Kait 8

Jonesboro house fire under investigation

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A house fire on Saturday evening in Jonesboro is under investigation. According to the Jonesboro Fire Department, a call came in on June 18 at 7:39 p.m. to a house fire on Whitecliff Drive. When fire crews arrived they discovered a fire in a back room of...
JONESBORO, AR
WREG

Mother warns shoppers after teen swipes daughter’s car keys

MEMPHIS, Tenn.–A teen was charged after snatching a young woman’s car keys inside a Hickory Hill beauty supply store. Surveillance video shows the teen snatching her keys while she was inside Beauty Plaza Tuesday afternoon. You can see store clerk Litita Johnson running behind the suspect followed by the store owners. “I told him to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Field fire reported near airport

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews responded to a large field fire Saturday afternoon near the Jonesboro Municipal Airport. According to the Jonesboro Fire Department’s dispatch, the call initially came in around noon,. George Jackson, general manager of the airport, said a combine was cutting wheat when it caught fire.
JONESBORO, AR
WREG

A call for help: Victim’s last plea caught on 911 call

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s been more than a month since police say Justin Hudson broke into his ex-girlfriend’s house, killing her and shooting her grandmother before turning the gun on himself. Now, chilling 911 calls have been released that show the desperation in Jaquinsia Armstrong’s voice as she begged police for help in the seconds […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

40 targeted in ‘Operation Crime Driver Round Up’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Several local law enforcement agencies teamed up to arrest dozens of people wanted for property crimes in Memphis and Shelby County. The Memphis Police Department, the Multi-Agency Gang Unit, MPD Auto Theft Task Force, Bartlett Police Department, Germantown Police Department, and the ATF targeted 40 individuals in ‘Operation Crime Driver Round Up.’ […]
MEMPHIS, TN
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy