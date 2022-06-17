ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

AP Week in Pictures: Global

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

JUNE 11-17, 2022

From a wedding in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Silwan, to the devastation wrought by massive floods in and around Yellowstone National Park, to a visit by European leaders Kyiv, Ukraine, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editors Daniel Derella and Patrick Sison in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com/

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Pics/Vid: Russia-captured US veterans appear on Russian TV

Two U.S. military veterans appeared on Russian state television on Friday after the pair were captured by Russian-backed forces last week while fighting in Ukraine. U.S. Army veteran Alexander Drueke, 39, and U.S. Marine veteran Andy Huynh, 27, were taken prisoner after encountering a Russian armored unit last week. Speaking into the camera, Drueke addressed his mother from what appeared to be an office, according to The Associated Press.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Visual Journalism#East Jerusalem#Blog#Ukraine#Silwan#European#Ap
The Associated Press

Weekend Sports in Brief

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick won the U.S. Open on Sunday, winning his first major on the same course where he took the U.S. Amateur title nine years earlier. Fitzpatrick shot a 2-under 68 at The Country Club to finish the tournament at 6-under 274 and beat...
MLB
The Associated Press

Top Asian News 8:50 a.m. GMT

South Asia floods hampering access to food, clean water. DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Floods in South Asia wreaking havoc Monday hindered authorities’ efforts to deliver food and drinking water to shelters across Assam in northeastern India and north and northeastern regions of Bangladesh. More than a dozen people died across Bangladesh since the monsoon began last week, authorities said. The government called in soldiers Friday to help evacuate people, and Ekattor TV station said millions remained without electricity. Enamur Rahman, junior minister for disaster and relief, said that up to 100,000 people have been evacuated in the worst-hit Sunamganj and Sylhet districts, and about 4 million people have been marooned in the area, the United News of Bangladesh agency said.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Associated Press

Ukraine hails teen drone operator who spied Russian armor

KOLONSCHYNA, Ukraine (AP) — As Russian tanks and trucks rumbled close to their village, a Ukrainian teenager and his father stealthily launched their small drone into the air. Working as a team, they took bird’s-eye photos of the armored column moving toward Kyiv and pinpointed its coordinates, swiftly messaging...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Fake Atlantic headline spreads on social media

CLAIM: The Atlantic published an article with the headline, “The Heroism of Biden’s Bike Fall” after President Joe Biden fell on Saturday as he tried to dismount his bicycle. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The Atlantic did not publish such an article, a spokesperson for the media outlet confirmed...
POTUS
The Independent

AP PHOTOS: A week of ruins and ruined lives in Ukraine

There is life amid the ruins in Ukraine, but there are so many ruins, and life is so fraught.In the course of the last week, Associated Press photographers captured images of a man peering upward through the hole in a roof of a hospital damaged during shelling in Donetsk; of another, his arms opened wide as he looks up at the wreckage of his Bakhmut home, damaged in Russian night shelling.; of boys playing in the shadow of a wrecked apartment building in Irpan.But there also are lives in ruins. An elderly woman, evacuated from the Lysychansk area, cries out...
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

949K+
Followers
459K+
Post
429M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy