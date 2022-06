This oceanfront home is one of 10 villas under construction on the beach in a 33-acre St. Regis enclave within the 1,850-acre Quivira resort community in Los Cabos. Known as the Residences at St. Regis Los Cabos, the villas are on track for a spring 2023 completion. That is also when the St. Regis hotel, which has 120 rooms or suites, is set to open. There are also 64 multifamily residences in the St. Regis development.

REAL ESTATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO