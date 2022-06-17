ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

2 Injured After Serious Crash Involving a Scooter in Bridgeport

NBC Connecticut
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBridgeport Police said two people were injured after a serious car accident involving a scooter Friday afternoon. Officials said the crash happened in the...

www.nbcconnecticut.com

NBC Connecticut

Police Investigating Shooting in Hartford Sunday Morning

Hartford police are investigating the shooting of a man Sunday morning. Officers responded to Park Street at Orange Street after being alerted of shots being fired around 8 a.m. They found evidence of gunfire, according to police. Shortly after, investigators were notified of a man in his 40s arriving at...
westportlocal.com

Police: One Person Shot at Wafu in Southport; Investigation Continues

Just after midnight, Westport Police officers responded to Wafu Asian Bistro in Southport on Post Road for the reported active shooter. Any shots fired had stopped prior to police arrival, however they found large crowds leaving the area and later found shell casings discharged from a gun, according to the Fairfield Police Department. One patient with a gunshot wound from the shooting was reported to have arrived at Bridgeport Hospital a short time later. Police are asking for any cell phone footage or pictures to assist in their investigation, with anonymous tip options available. The shooting is the second major event to strike the local sushi bar this year after Westport and Fairfield police departments responded to the location in February for the report of a large fight, with upwards of 20 people being pepper sprayed by someone in the crowd and dozens fleeing the area upon their arrival. (click to read more)
WESTPORT, CT
Daily Voice

Man Killed In Crash Near Wantagh Intersection

One person was killed in a crash between a pickup truck and motorcycle near a Long Island intersection. It happened around 1:40 p.m. Sunday, June 19 in Wantagh. A male operating the motorcycle was traveling northbound on Wantagh Avenue when it was involved in the crash with a Ford F-150 near the intersection of Lea Ann Lane, Nassau County Police said.
WANTAGH, NY
NBC Connecticut

Serious Injuries Reported in Crash on I-84 East in Southington

Serious injuries are reported after a crash on Interstate 84 East in Southington Saturday afternoon and LifeStar was called. The highway was closed right before exit 31, but it has reopened. State police said the preliminary report is that a vehicle went off the road.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
WTNH

Man injured in Hartford shooting on Park at Orange Street

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A man was injured in a shooting on Park at Orange Street early Sunday morning. At approximately 8:00 a.m., police responded to the area of Park at Orange Street on a ShotSpotter activation. Upon arrival, evidence of gunfire was located on the scene. As officers were investigating, a male in his forties […]
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Near-drowning incident in Stratford prompts life jacket reminder

STRATFORD — Officials are reminding people to wear their life jackets after a 17 year old and 18 year old nearly drowned in an incident on Friday in Stratford. Stratford officials said the two were kayaking from a house along Beach Drive on Friday. The plugs were not put in and the kayaks filled with water, officials said.
STRATFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Two Lanes Blocked After I-95 Crash In Norwalk

Two lanes are blocked on a stretch of I-95 Saturday morning, June 18 a tractor-trailer crash. The crash happened southbound between exits 14 and 13 at 5 a.m. A tractor-trailer truck in the breakdown lane was waiting to have a tire repaired when another tractor-trailer struck it, Norwalk Fire Department Deputy Chief Edward Prescott said.
NORWALK, CT
NBC Connecticut

Person Falls Down Embankment During Tubing Accident in New Hartford

A person was injured after falling down an embankment during a tubing accident in New Hartford Saturday afternoon. Fire officials initially said injuries were reported. They responded to the Farmington River in the area of Satans Kingdom at about 4 p.m. Firefighters from several towns assisted in the rescue. Crews...
NEW HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Man Charged With DUI After Crash In Darien

A man is accused of driving under the influence in Fairfield County after officers responded to a report of a seriously damaged vehicle. Officers began investigating a possible disabled motor vehicle in the area of Post Road and Ledge Road in Darien at about 3:20 a.m. on Saturday, June 11.
WTNH

Neighbors of Bridgeport boy burned release video of incident

Editor’s Note: News 8 is not releasing the entire surveillance video due to the graphic content as the boy is seen being burned. BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Neighbors of a boy who was severely burned in Bridgeport in April released a video of the incident. The video shows kids playing in a backyard with gasoline. […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Daily Voice

Police Identify FedEx Driver Killed In Levittown Crash

Authorities have identified a 23-year-old FedEx driver who died in a crash on Long Island. Zachary Allen, of Oceanside, was identified as the man who died from his injuries following a crash that occurred in Levittown just after 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 15, according to an update from the Nassau County Police Department on Thursday, June 16.
LEVITTOWN, NY
NBC Connecticut

8 Displaced After Fire in Meriden

Eight people are displaced after a fire in Meriden Saturday afternoon. Firefighters responded to Crown Streets and the chief said no one was injured and everyone got out safely. Residents of two apartments are displaced, five from one unit and three from another. Photos from the scene show extensive damage...
MERIDEN, CT

