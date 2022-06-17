2 Injured After Serious Crash Involving a Scooter in Bridgeport

Hartford police are investigating the shooting of a man Sunday morning. Officers responded to Park Street at Orange Street after being alerted of shots being fired around 8 a.m. They found evidence of gunfire, according to police. Shortly after, investigators were notified of a man in his 40s arriving at...
Just after midnight, Westport Police officers responded to Wafu Asian Bistro in Southport on Post Road for the reported active shooter. Any shots fired had stopped prior to police arrival, however they found large crowds leaving the area and later found shell casings discharged from a gun, according to the Fairfield Police Department. One patient with a gunshot wound from the shooting was reported to have arrived at Bridgeport Hospital a short time later. Police are asking for any cell phone footage or pictures to assist in their investigation, with anonymous tip options available. The shooting is the second major event to strike the local sushi bar this year after Westport and Fairfield police departments responded to the location in February for the report of a large fight, with upwards of 20 people being pepper sprayed by someone in the crowd and dozens fleeing the area upon their arrival. (click to read more)
One person was killed in a crash between a pickup truck and motorcycle near a Long Island intersection. It happened around 1:40 p.m. Sunday, June 19 in Wantagh. A male operating the motorcycle was traveling northbound on Wantagh Avenue when it was involved in the crash with a Ford F-150 near the intersection of Lea Ann Lane, Nassau County Police said.
Serious injuries are reported after a crash on Interstate 84 East in Southington Saturday afternoon and LifeStar was called. The highway was closed right before exit 31, but it has reopened. State police said the preliminary report is that a vehicle went off the road.
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A man was injured in a shooting on Park at Orange Street early Sunday morning. At approximately 8:00 a.m., police responded to the area of Park at Orange Street on a ShotSpotter activation. Upon arrival, evidence of gunfire was located on the scene. As officers were investigating, a male in his forties […]
NEW HAVEN — Scarpellino’s Restaurant, damaged in a crash earlier this week, is expected to re-open on Monday. Owner Danny Scarpellino said Saturday that the restaruant had suffered interior damage, but a carpenter had been able to build some temporary walls, allowing them to re-open. The restaurant was...
Two lanes are blocked on a stretch of I-95 Saturday morning, June 18 a tractor-trailer crash. The crash happened southbound between exits 14 and 13 at 5 a.m. A tractor-trailer truck in the breakdown lane was waiting to have a tire repaired when another tractor-trailer struck it, Norwalk Fire Department Deputy Chief Edward Prescott said.
A person was injured after falling down an embankment during a tubing accident in New Hartford Saturday afternoon. Fire officials initially said injuries were reported. They responded to the Farmington River in the area of Satans Kingdom at about 4 p.m. Firefighters from several towns assisted in the rescue. Crews...
Police say two teens were rescued from the water in Stratford. They say the teens took kayaks out, but the plugs weren't in either boat and they both overturned. Police say the teens, who did not have life vests on, were struggling to swim. Authorities remind everyone to wear life...
A man is accused of driving under the influence in Fairfield County after officers responded to a report of a seriously damaged vehicle. Officers began investigating a possible disabled motor vehicle in the area of Post Road and Ledge Road in Darien at about 3:20 a.m. on Saturday, June 11.
Editor’s Note: News 8 is not releasing the entire surveillance video due to the graphic content as the boy is seen being burned. BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Neighbors of a boy who was severely burned in Bridgeport in April released a video of the incident. The video shows kids playing in a backyard with gasoline. […]
Two teenage boys were shot and killed by a Connecticut homeowner during an alleged home invasion. The incident took place in East Hartford shortly after midnight on Thursday, June 16. East Hartford police responded to the area of 87 Graham Road on reports of shots fired, said Deputy Chief Joshua...
Authorities have identified a 23-year-old FedEx driver who died in a crash on Long Island. Zachary Allen, of Oceanside, was identified as the man who died from his injuries following a crash that occurred in Levittown just after 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 15, according to an update from the Nassau County Police Department on Thursday, June 16.
Authorities have identified a 37-year-old woman who was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Long Island. Jessica Carbajal, of Franklin Square, was identified as the victim who died from her injuries following a crash that occurred in Franklin Square just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 15, according to an update from Nassau County Police.
Eight people are displaced after a fire in Meriden Saturday afternoon. Firefighters responded to Crown Streets and the chief said no one was injured and everyone got out safely. Residents of two apartments are displaced, five from one unit and three from another. Photos from the scene show extensive damage...
