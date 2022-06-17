2 Injured After Serious Crash Involving a Scooter in Bridgeport

Just after midnight, Westport Police officers responded to Wafu Asian Bistro in Southport on Post Road for the reported active shooter. Any shots fired had stopped prior to police arrival, however they found large crowds leaving the area and later found shell casings discharged from a gun, according to the Fairfield Police Department. One patient with a gunshot wound from the shooting was reported to have arrived at Bridgeport Hospital a short time later. Police are asking for any cell phone footage or pictures to assist in their investigation, with anonymous tip options available. The shooting is the second major event to strike the local sushi bar this year after Westport and Fairfield police departments responded to the location in February for the report of a large fight, with upwards of 20 people being pepper sprayed by someone in the crowd and dozens fleeing the area upon their arrival. (click to read more)

WESTPORT, CT ・ 22 HOURS AGO