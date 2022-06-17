ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

MFD uses boat-based water cannon to extinguish tree fire near Picnic Point

By Logan Rude
 2 days ago
Courtesy of the Madison Fire Department

MADISON, Wis. — Madison fire crews relied on a Lake Rescue Team unit to help extinguish a tree and brush fire along a hiking path west of Picnic Point on Thursday, a departments spokesperson said.

Firefighters were called to the area shortly after 12:30 p.m. for a report of a tree that was on fire. Officials said it was likely caused by a lightning strike during Wednesday night’s storm.

The caller who reported the fire said a piece of bark had fallen from the tree and started the grass on fire.

Because of the tree’s location, fire department crews called for help from the Lake Rescue Team, which later arrived via Lake Mendota. The team anchored off-shore and was ultimately able to put out the fire using a boat turret.

Ground crews then examined the scene and confirmed the fire was out.

