Donations continue with Erie for Ukraine

Donations for Ukraine are still being collected and sent to those being affected, but the need for more supply is beginning to become a concern for organizers.

Logistics Plus is in the process of loading the third container of donations to send to Erie’s sister city of Lublin, Poland.

A steady stream of donations, both cash and goods, have been collected and are still being accepted by organizers.

However, they said that they are asking the public to refrain from donating clothing as they are more interested in personal care products and cash.

As the events continue between Ukraine and Russia, organizers said they are becoming concerned with the need of supplies for people in Ukraine.

“Obviously, things are not coming to any conclusion soon and the need is still there. It’s still very great and we are appealing to people to not forget about our friends in Ukraine. There’s a lot of need and anything that they can spare,” said Gretchen Seth, Senior Vice President at Logistics Plus.

Logistics Plus is hiring qualified Ukrainian refugees that are looking for temporary work in their warehouse as well as volunteers to help package donations at the warehouse on Saturdays from noon- 4 p.m.

