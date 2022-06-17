ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazil police: Remains found those of British journalist

By FABIANO MAISONNAVE
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Federal police said Friday that human remains found in Brazil’s remote Amazon have been identified as belonging to British journalist Dom Phillips, who went missing almost two weeks ago along with a Brazilian Indigenous expert in a case that drew world attention....

