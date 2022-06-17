ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Little Rock, AR

Omahog ready with Hogman’s Gameday Superstore

KARK
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHogman’s Gameday Superstore is getting new merchandise daily...

www.kark.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KARK

Bear McWhorter One to Watch in 2026

FAYETTEVILLE — Kingston (Ga.) Cass Class of 2026 offensive lineman Bear McWhorter is becoming a regular at the football camps held by the University of Arkansas. Prior to Saturday’s football camp, McWhorter was measured at 6-foot-3 1/2 and weighed 276 pounds without shoes after just completing the eighth grade. When McWhorter first started showing up at Arkansas camps he wasn’t in the best shape. That all changed this year when he showed up with more weight, but distributed much better.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK

Talented CB Jaylon Braxton Talks Hogs Visit

FAYETTEVILLE — Frisco (Texas) Lone Star four-star cornerback Jaylon Braxton was among the official visitors at Arkansas this weekend. Braxton, 6-0, 170, committed to Michigan State on June 14, but still kept his visit to Arkansas. Following the visit he was pleased he kept the trip and talked about how it went.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK

Two-Way Lineman Ian Geffrard Impressed with UA

FAYETTEVILLE — Mableton (Ga.) Whitefield Academy two-way lineman Ian Geffrard was impressed with Arkansas and has them high on his list following the weekend official visit. Geffrard, 6-6, 350, talked about the visit after it was completed. “I really enjoyed it,” Geffrard said. “I enjoyed the people and the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Little Rock, AR
Sports
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
City
Fayetteville, AR
North Little Rock, AR
Sports
City
North Little Rock, AR
KARK

Chauncey Johnson Turns Heads With Camp Performance

FAYETTEVILLE — Lonoke Class of 2024 offensive lineman Chauncey Johnson turned some heads with his performance at the Senior High Football Camp at Arkansas on Friday. Johnson, 6-4, 304, ran a 5.34 in the 40-yard dash and a 4.66 in the 5-10-5 drill. After he finished the testing he talked to Hogville.net about his goals for the camp.
LONOKE, AR
5newsonline.com

Ka’Mya Tackett crowned Miss Arkansas Outstanding Teen 2022

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Ka'Mya Tackett has been in celebration all weekend after she won the title of 'Miss Arkansas Outstanding Teen 2022' on Friday night. There were close to 1,500 people in attendance to watch the Top 15 Semi-Finalists and to see who would be crowned in the final competition.
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Oklahoma Speedster Earns Offer From Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Checotah (Okla.) Class of 2025 athlete Elijah Thomas was offered a scholarship by Arkansas on Friday following an outstanding showing at the senior high football camp. Thomas, 6-0, 172, ran a 4.49 in the 40-yard dash despite stumbling during the start. Thomas was obviously elated with the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Superstore
travelnowsmart.com

Things to Do in Hot Springs, AR For Couples

If you’re looking for a romantic getaway with your loved one, consider Hot Springs, Arkansas. Nestled among the Ouachita Mountains, this town is surrounded by scenic lakes. The town offers old-fashioned charm with enough modern amenities to fulfill your romantic desires. Read on to learn more about some of the best things to do in Hot Springs, AR with your loved one. Then, make plans to spend some quality time together.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
travelnowsmart.com

Cabins on Lake Hamilton Near Hot Springs, Arkansas

If you want to spend your vacation near the beautiful waters of Lake Hamilton, then look for cabins that are just a few miles away. There are a variety of options for your getaway, but if you want to get away from it all and still be close to town, you should stay in a log cabin. The Hot Springs Log Cabin features a one-bedroom plus loft with warm wood finishes and barn accents. You can also find a fully equipped kitchen in this cabin. Besides that, it’s conveniently located near downtown Hot Springs. It also features a large trellis for comfortable outdoor seating. If you’re a watersports enthusiast, this is the perfect cabin for you.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
travelnowsmart.com

The Nearest Airport to Hot Springs, Arkansas

If you are planning a trip to Hot Springs, Arkansas, you can fly into the Memorial Field Airport. This airport is located just three miles outside the city, in Garland County. The airport serves both Hot Springs and the nearby Hot Springs National Park. Regardless of which one you choose, you’ll be in a great location for your getaway. Getting to Hot Springs is easy when you know where to go!
HOT SPRINGS, AR
FOX 16 News

Juneteenth Arkansas brings festival to LR

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Juneteenth Arkansas Festival is scheduled for Saturday, June 18. It will kick off with a parade at 2 p.m., followed by a festival and fireworks show. The event is family-friendly. Watch the video above for more information.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

“Good karma” pays off for Arkansas lottery winner

LAKEVIEW, Ark. (KAIT) - A Baxter County man says he plans to retire early after winning $1 million. A Lakeview man, who wishes to remain anonymous, collected his prize Wednesday at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Claim Center in Little Rock. The man’s wife purchased the winning ticket from Michael Gas...
LAKEVIEW, AR
talkbusiness.net

Real Deals: Broadway Contracting begins $12.3M renovation for Simmons

The city of Siloam Springs recently issued a building permit to Broadway Contracting of Siloam Springs valued at $12.35 million. The company is using the permit for an improvement project for Simmons Animal Nutrition at 1113 E. Ashley St. The project will include 30,000 square feet of cold storage space...
SILOAM SPRINGS, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy