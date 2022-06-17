Midday Report June 17, 2022

One of the most chilling moments during Thursday’s January 6th committee hearing came when renowned conservative former judge Michael Luttig stated “Donald Trump and his allies and supporters are a clear and present danger to American democracy. The former president, his allies, and supporters pledge that in the presidential election of 2024, if the former president… were to lose that election, they would attempt to overturn that election in the same way they did in 2020, but succeed in 2024 where they failed in 2020.” Fortunately, there is a solution, and it centers in the same place as the danger: the states.

