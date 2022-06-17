ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Protester hurt by driver during BLM demonstration sues

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago
Dawit Kelete Left: Dawit Kelete in court on July 22nd. Right: Photo of the crash scene on July 4th (James Anderson/Associated Press)

SEATTLE — A Seattle resident critically injured by a driver during a Black Lives Matter demonstration has filed a lawsuit against the state, city and suspected driver.

Dawit Kelete is accused of hitting two protesters, killing one of them, after driving around roadway barricades and taking an offramp onto Interstate 5 on July 4, 2020.

The Seattle Times reports the King County Superior Court lawsuit filed by Diaz Love — who sustained a traumatic brain injury, multiple fractures, lacerations, displacements and other physical wounds — alleges Kelete was driving negligently. The suit filed Tuesday also alleges state and city agencies failed to block all access ramps to Interstate 5 and refused to protect vulnerable protesters.

The lawsuit names as defendants the Washington State Patrol, Washington State Department of Transportation, Seattle Mayor’s Office and Seattle Police Department.

It alleges the agencies failed to reinstate a policy banning pedestrians from obstructing freeways during protests and wrongly prohibited and removed protesters’ support vehicles, which are sometimes used as protective barricades.

Kelete was able to access I-5 because the agencies failed to block the offramps, the lawsuit alleges.

Kelete told jail officials he was struggling with an “untreated addiction,” and WSP investigators found “several implements commonly used to smoke illegal substances” and a substance that appeared to be “similar to crystal methamphetamine” in the car he was driving, according to charging papers.

A WSP drug-recognition expert determined he had not been drinking and did not appear to be under the influence, according to the charges.

Kelete pleaded not guilty to vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and reckless driving charges in late July 2020.

Ann Plamondon
2d ago

You put yourself in the middle of what you call a protest when it’s actually a riot. And you block people from moving forward in their vehicles you’re lucky you’re alive. You are preventing them from getting away from a bad situation when people panic they will take any measure it’s called fight or flight.

Hammatyme
2d ago

Stay out of the road and you won't get ran over. You people's lack of intelligence is astounding.

Yasmine Sabah
2d ago

Not smart . Stand in front of moving car. It was probably doing under 10 mph. Not the sharpest tool in the shed.

KIRO 7 Seattle

Bail sought for Pierce County sheriff before trial

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — As an added condition of Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer’s ongoing release, the state Attorney General Bob Ferguson is pursuing a requirement for him to post bail of $10,000, until his trial for charges of falsifying a report and making a false statement to a civil servant.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man shot and killed at Delridge homeless camp

SEATTLE — A man is dead after an overnight shooting at an encampment in Seattle’s Delridge neighborhood, according to Seattle police. Emergency dispatchers received a call at 12:20 a.m. Monday reporting someone had been shot at a homeless camp near 26th Avenue Southwest and Southwest Juneau Street. Officers...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Active-duty soldier fatally shot in Parkland

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot and killed in Parkland on Saturday. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the 1600 block of 112th Street South in Parkland just after 6 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man inside...
PARKLAND, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Parkland father, neighbors stand up to armed robbers

PARKLAND, Wash. — A Parkland father is out of the hospital after he was shot in the mouth by armed robbers Friday morning. Matthew Phillips was on his way to take his daughter, Bailey, to day care. He said a man with an AR-15 style rifle came from behind an RV and held a rifle to the back window of the truck where his daughter was sitting. He said the man asked for money. Once the man went to the driver’s side of the truck, Phillips said he was able to get the rifle away from the guy. But things progressed quickly.
PARKLAND, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

5 hurt in 2-alarm fire at Kent apartment complex

KENT, Wash. — Five people had minor injuries after a two-alarm fire damaged a Kent apartment complex early Monday. The fire at the Dockside Apartments, along 64th Avenue South near South 236th Street, was reported at around 1:30 a.m. Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority, Valley Regional Fire Authority, South...
KENT, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Tukwila Fire responds to one-car rollover crash

Tukwila Fire units were called to a one-car rollover crash on Sunday night, the fire department tweeted. The incident occurred just before 8 p.m. on a southbound Interstate 5 off-ramp to northbound I-405, according to the fire department. The car’s occupants sustained minor injuries. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
TUKWILA, WA
