Click here to read the full article. Funny Or Die owner Henry R. Muñoz III will donate $1 million dollars to establish a theater at the Smithsonian’s future National Museum of the American Latino. Muñoz, who is a health care entrepreneur, announced the news with his husband Kyle Ferari-Munoz on Wednesday. The donation will go towards establishing the SOMOS Theatre, a performance space at the proposed museum which will share its name with SOMOS US, the healthcare network serving New York and other areas that Muñoz helped co-found. Muñoz currently serves as the board of trustees chair for the museum, and has...

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 4 DAYS AGO