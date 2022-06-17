Santa Clarita Parks and Facilities

Santa Clarita is blessed with dozens of City, as well as County and State, parks, a skate park, an aquatic center, two dog parks, and access to a lagoon and lake within a State recreation area just north of the valley. The State of California manages two locations in...
A drowning occurred in Santa Clarita community pool on Monday afternoon, prompting a response from first responders. At around 5:40 p.m. Monday, first responders received reports of a drowning in the 26000 block of Rainbow Glen Drive in Santa Clarita, according to Imy Velderrain with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
LOS ANGELES - As the record-breaking drought in California gets worse, water districts are imposing unprecedented restrictions on customers. It also has led to the most complaints about water waste the city of Los Angeles has ever received. In the month of May alone, the city of LA received 314...
Firefighters were engaged with a brushfire in the Santa Clarita area near Route 14 Monday morning. The blaze was first reported just before 9:30 a.m., and had burnt just over an acre before Los Angeles County Fire Department crews were able to stop forward progress at about 10 a.m. A water-dropping helicopter was on hand to assist with containment. As a result, California Highway Patrol officers issued a Sigalert, closing two lanes of Route 14. Two lanes were left open, though authorities warned drivers heading through the area to expect delays. The cause of the fire wasn't immediately known.
COVID hospitalizations continue to move Los Angeles County closer to an indoor mask mandate. The county reported an increase Saturday of 639 patients in hospitals for the coronavirus. In Orange County, there were 178 patents in Orange County for COVID, and in Riverside County, there were 99 patients hospitalized for COVID. On Saturday, CDC advisors voted to recommend Pfizer and Moderna shots for infants as young as six months old. Experts say the protection outweighs the risk. "I feel comfortable in saying that vaccinating will be a net benefit," Dr. Oliver Brooks from the CDC Advisory Committee said. LA County is expected to give out the vaccines as early as Tuesday.
LOS ANGELES - California’s gas tax is scheduled to increase on July 1 after legislative leaders rejected Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposal to suspend the hike to help drivers cope with skyrocketing gas prices at the pump. Here's what you need to know. How much is it going up?
A Canyon Country brush fire has prompted a response from firefighters on the 14 Freeway Monday morning. The brush fire, dubbed the Poppy Fire was first reported around 9:15 a.m. on the northbound 14 Freeway near Golden Valley Road, said Ed Pickett, a dispatch supervisor for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Summer events have roared back post-pandemic, and with the Fourth of July just around the corner, that means fireworks shows, parades, and family fun!. Torrance is inviting its residents to enjoy a 25-minute fireworks show on Monday, July 4 starting at 9 p.m. The show will feature patriotic music to complement 1,220 shells being fired, and can be seen the West Parking Lot of the LA County Court House, 825 Maple Ave., and at the LA Galaxy Sports Complex, 555 Maple Ave. Attendance is first come, first serve at both locations, where food, tobacco products, folding chairs with straight legs or spikes, canopies, glass containers, and aluminum cans will be prohibited. The show will also be broadcast live on Spectrum channel 3, Frontier FiOS channel 31, on YouTube.com/TorranceCitiCABLE and TorranceCA.Gov/CABLE.
Starting Monday, June 27, Southern California Gas Company crews will begin the installation of a new gas pipeline on the north side of Magic Mountain Parkway from Cheri Fleming Auto Center Drive to Fairways Drive, which will necessitate a roadway closure on McBean Parkway from Creekside Road to Magic Mountain Parkway. The project is anticipated to last until mid-October and will require the nightly closure of southbound McBean Parkway from Creekside Road to Magic Mountain Parkway.
LOS ANGELES — Water restrictions in the West are becoming commonplace as the megadrought intensifies and reservoir levels continue to recede -- including in recreational facilities that require ample amounts of irrigation. In Southern California, golf courses are altering the way they tend to the green in the wake...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters rescued a group of hikers in the Pacific Palisades area Monday afternoon. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call of four hikers needing help in the Santa Monica Mountains a little after 2:30 p.m. According to LAFD, the hikers were getting exhausted walking in temperatures in the high 90s and couldn't finish their route on a remote section of the Backbone Trail south of The Bridge.
Congressman Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, hosted a reception recently to congratulate Military Service Academy Appointees from California’s 25th District, including some from our community, officials announced Friday. Earlier this year, Garcia nominated a selection of high school students from California’s 25th District, including our Santa Clarita Valley, to Military...
LOS ANGELES - A nationwide wave of flight cancellations this weekend has had an effect at Southland airports, with 40 scrapped flights reported Sunday at Los Angeles International Airport. The tracking site FlightAware.com also listed 153 flight delays at LAX. John Wayne Airport in Orange County had five flight cancellations...
LOS ANGELES - A nationwide wave of flight cancellations this weekend has had an effect at Southland airports, with 12 scrapped flights and 56 delayed flights reported Monday at Los Angeles International Airport. The tracking site FlightAware.com also listed 153 flight delays at LAX as of 5 a.m. Monday. John...
LONG BEACH, Calif. - Long Beach will soon unveil its newest beach attraction just in time to kickstart summer. Wibit, an inflatable aquatic playground, opens to the public on June 25 - and it's completely free!. It is configured in an eight-shape, connecting multiple floating play structures including a springboard...
Traffic is flowing well on Highway 101 in Carpinteria, something which often didn’t happen during the morning, and evening commute hours. Last week, another major step towards decades old efforts to end chronic traffic congestion between Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties was completed. Caltrans District 5 Director Tim Gubbins said carpool lanes were completed through the City of Carpinteria, along with bridge and intersection improvements.
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Monday for the seventh time in the last eight days. The steady decrease follows a long streak of increases that pushed prices to record highs. The average price declined four-tenths of a cent to $6.418...
