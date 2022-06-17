ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan Made: Pinconning Cheese Company, Better Made snack products

By Alyssa Jawor
WLUC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Pinconning is designated “The Cheese...

www.uppermichiganssource.com

Comments / 0

Related
WLUC

NMU’s Temaki and Smoothie King reopens with new menu options

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Because of COVID-related staffing shortages, NMU’s Temaki and Smoothie King has been closed since August 2021. The restaurant recently re-opened on May 23. It now includes some new changes such as a hand-painted mural, updated menu items including vegan and vegetarian options and curbside pickup.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Marquette’s Swick Home Services sees high demand for AC Units

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - There are many ways to stay cool this summer but how do you know what option is best for your home and budget?. Swick Home Services says with rising temperatures, its staff is seeing an increase in demand for AC units. Their advice is to act sooner, rather than later. Wait times for units are weeks and upwards of a month.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Window for Covid-19 rental assistance applications closes soon

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Community Action Alger Marquette is reminding residents that the COVID Emergency Rental Assistance (CERA) program’s application window will close this month. The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) announced that it will soon have enough applications through the COVID Emergency Rental Assistance (CERA) program to...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Food Drive kicks of U.P. All-Star Football Week

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Eighty-two of this year’s seniors and fourteen coaches from all over the Upper Peninsula converged on the Superior Dome today to begin a full week of All-Star Football and activities, and it all kicked off with a food drive for the St. Vincent de Paul food pantry. All of the players and coaches collected food and brought it with them to check-in, which was then taken to St. Vincent de Paul. The huge quantity of food collected is a testament to how well these players are supported in their communities. Staff at the food pantry were elated and welcomed the donation with much gratitude.
MARQUETTE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Marquette, MI
City
Pinconning, MI
WLUC

Fresh Coast Plein Air Painting Festival Finishes off Art Week

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - June 20 marked the beginning of Art Week. The week will be filled with art-filled events and finish with a plein air painting festival on June 24. Coordinator Marlene Wood said she would love to see artists along the shoreline, to go along with this years theme of water.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Embers Credit Union takes part in ‘Light Up Communities Day’

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Staff from Embers Credit Union used their holiday to break a sweat for 17 different U.P. organizations. Embers Chief Operating Officer David Black said there are over 130 employees who contributed. “We’re in a three-county area so we’ve got Marquette, Escanaba, Alger County. We are...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snacks#Food Drink#Pinconning Cheese Company
WLUC

Iron Bandogs holds 2nd annual K9 Fundraiser in Iron Mountain

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Many community members got together at Bimbo’s Wine Press in Iron Mountain to raise money for a program within the city’s Police Department. The Iron Bandogs Iron Mountain Chapter hosted their second annual K9 Program Fundraiser. Attendees enjoyed live music, shaved ice from the Flavor Blast cart, and cornhole. All of the money from the raffles goes to the local police department’s K9 Program.
IRON MOUNTAIN, MI
WLUC

Art Week Kicks off with Sunrise Poetry

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Art week kicks off with it’s second annual Sunrise Poetry Reading. Tiina Morin, the Art and Culture Center’s manager, joined a small crowd of people on the mouth of the Carp River to read a poem from Dr. Martin Reinhardt. Tiina said it’s going...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Gerard Valesano named Crystal Falls ‘Citizen of the Year’

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - The Crystal Falls Business Association (CFBA) awarded its “Citizen of the Year” honor. Gerard Valesano has worked in the City of Crystal Falls for 42 years. He currently serves as city manager. The Crystal Falls Business Association and council members voted on the...
CRYSTAL FALLS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WLUC

Marquette City Commission set to hold special meeting

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Tuesday, June 21st the Marquette City Commission will be holding a special meeting. According to the agenda, there will be a vote to potentially raise the city’s operating millage a total of 2.6 mils. The vote comes as the city continues to see an increase...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

No injuries reported in Escanaba shed fire

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba Public Safety responded to a shed fire on the 600 block of Ludington Street on Saturday afternoon. The shed was fully engulfed and the shed was starting on fire. The shed and everything inside was a total loss. The garage sustained heavy damage. Officers were...
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

Nonprofit hosts Juneteenth celebration in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette had a special celebration of Juneteenth Sunday thanks to the work of one non-profit. Juneteenth or Freedom Day celebrates the emancipation of African Americans from slavery during the civil war. The holiday was officially recognized as a federal holiday in 2021 under President Joe Biden.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Negaunee man injured in car crash

HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A 49-year-old Negaunee man is in the hospital after a one-car crash. According to the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened Sunday around 11:10 p.m. near the intersection of Tapiola Road and Askel Road. The driver was the only person in the car....
NEGAUNEE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy