Michigan Made: Pinconning Cheese Company, Better Made snack products

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Eighty-two of this year’s seniors and fourteen coaches from all over the Upper Peninsula converged on the Superior Dome today to begin a full week of All-Star Football and activities, and it all kicked off with a food drive for the St. Vincent de Paul food pantry. All of the players and coaches collected food and brought it with them to check-in, which was then taken to St. Vincent de Paul. The huge quantity of food collected is a testament to how well these players are supported in their communities. Staff at the food pantry were elated and welcomed the donation with much gratitude.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 7 HOURS AGO