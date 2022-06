Click here to read the full article. Although it wasn’t a winning night on the field for the Boston Red Sox on Saturday, baseball fans received a treat from Neil Diamond, who gave a rare live performance of “Sweet Caroline.” Diamond retired from concert touring in 2018 following his Parkinson’s disease diagnosis. This post-retirement appearance is the first time that Diamond has performed at Fenway since 2013. He performed the song then as the Red Sox played their first home game since the Boston Marathon bombing. In a video shared by Fox Sports: MLB on Twitter, Diamond is enthusiastically singing along to...

BOSTON, MA ・ 22 HOURS AGO