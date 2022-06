DETROIT – One person has been killed and three have been injured in a shooting Sunday. According to Detroit police, four people -- three men and one woman -- were shot in or near an apartment complex Sunday night on Detroit’s east side. Two people were shot inside the apartment complex on Healy Avenue, near Ryan Road and Nevada Avenue, police say. Two other people were shot in Krainz Park, which is across the street from the apartment building.

