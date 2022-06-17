ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

What’s Working: Eagle Reef Project

By Devon Walsh
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Many people consider fishing one of their favorite activities along the Gulf Coast, but it can be frustrating when you don’t catch something. A local soon-to-be Eagle Scout wants to change that. John Shell is working on his Eagle Scout project. He’s calling it the Eagle Reef Project.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aXBW2_0gELeDSl00
Credit: Ocean Habitats

Shell, a St. Paul’s Junior, describes his Eagle Reef Project as ambitious. He has raised thousands of dollars to install one hundred mini-reefs in Gulf Coast Waters. The reefs are made by a company called Ocean Habitats. According to the company, each unit will produce on average 300 native fish and 200 native crabs and shrimp per year and filter, once filter-feeding animals have attached, an average of 30,000 gallons per day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dXMGB_0gELeDSl00
Credit: Ocean Habitats

Shell says he looks forward to the impact his project will have in the future.

“They [the reefs] will be attracting the fish, oysters attract fish. Little fish will attract big fish. People will be able to fish off their docks and not have to travel around to find them,” Shell said.

Shell’s father, Jeb, says he’s proud of the hard work his son has put into the project.

“As a father. I am very proud for someone that young to do that much work. It is an enormous accomplishment for someone that young to do that much work with so much discipline. I am very excited he’s ending his Eagle quest with a project like this,” Jeb said.

John has also launched a website for his project. He is taking donations, and you can even sign up to receive a reef. To learn more, click here.

