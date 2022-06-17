Sycamore man sentenced in $3M Mercyhealth tax fraud scheme
MADISON, Wis. (WTVO) — Ryan Weckerly, 48, owner of the Sycamore, Illinois-based Morningstar Media Group, has been sentenced to spend a year in prison for aiding in defrauding Mercyhealth.
According to the US Justice Department, Weckerly was involved in a scheme with Barbara Bortner, former Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations at Mercyhealth in Janesville.
Bortner is said to have been involved in a series of transactions with Weckerly, which inflated prices to Mercyhealth and gave kickbacks to Bortner.
Bortner created a fictitious company named WeInspire LLC, to which Weckerly wrote 103 checks between 2015 and 2020, in the amount of $2,051,975. Bank records showed that Weckerly gave Borner over $1,000,000 in cash kickback payments.
Based on the government’s financial analysis of Weckerly’s accounting and bank records, the total monetary amount of the fraud was $3,136,200.72.
The scheme was uncovered during an IRS audit of Bortner’s tax returns in 2019.
In addition to his year-in-prison sentence, Weckerly was also sentenced to 6 months of home confinement and 2 1/2 years of supervised release. In addition, the pair were ordered to pay $2,428,275 in restitution to Mercyhealth.
Bortner was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison in May 2022.
