Las Vegas, NV

Kick off Father’s Day weekend with this free ‘A Slice of Summer’ event

By Linsey Lewis
 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Kick off Father’s Day weekend with free food, inflatable bounce houses, carnival games, a mechanical bull, and arts n’ crafts at this free “A Slice of Summer Event”.

Friday, June 17, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Paradise Recreation Center, the Clark County Commission Chairman, Jim Gibson, will host “A Slice of Summer”. There will be free food from Abuela’s Tacos for the first 200 people and an array of different activities for your family to enjoy. All children are required to be accompanied by an adult.

“I’m not sure there is a better way to celebrate fathers than to participate in an event the entire family can enjoy,” said Chairman Gibson. “The Paradise Recreation Center is located within a well-established community in District G.  I am pleased we can host an event such as this to kick off summer and highlight the amenities and activities this facility has to offer to the area.”

Those who are interested in attending should register at the Paradise Recreation Center or by calling (702)-455-7513.

