Monticello, FL

JCSO announces details on Thursday’s shooting incident

By WTXL Digital Staff
 5 days ago
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office provided additional information on a shooting incident that occurred Thursday .

The sheriff’s office says in the area of North Waukeenah Street and Chestnut Street, the sheriff’s office along with the Monticello Police Department attempted to make contact with persons of interest in several felony cases.

The report states the group fled the area when law enforcement officials arrived at the scene. One person is accused of shooting at an occupied Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office vehicle.

Two deputies were inside the vehicle. The bullet struck the driver’s side window.

The two deputies received medical attention from injuries sustained from broken glass by county fire rescue.

The two law enforcement agencies along with other agencies created a perimeter covering the northeast section of Monticello.

The Florida Highway Patrol, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission assisted at the scene, while FHP’s K-9 and a drone were used.

Minutes after the shooting, law enforcement officials were able to detain Devonte Hawkins.

Hawkins was later charged with two attempted murder offenses.

The report notes other individuals that fled were interviewed by sheriff’s office detectives and an investigator with the second judicial state attorney’s office.

The interviews led to the arrest of Trayrion Brown by Monticello Police Department. Brown was charged with written terroristic threats of massing shooting and violation of probation.

The sheriff’s office added its investigation led to the discovery of firearms.

“I would like to personally thank all of the agencies who assisted with this incident and all of the agencies from the surrounding counties who called to offer whatever help we needed. We especially appreciate this community’s outpouring of support and their support of law enforcement as a whole,” Jefferson County sheriff Mac McNeill said in a statement.

