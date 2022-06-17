ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health agency to check on residents’ access to COVID-19 resources

By Gary Dymski
8 News Now
8 News Now
 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Health District is trying to determine whether Clark County households have had enough resources when tackling COVID-19, including testing services and information.

The agency on Saturday will go door to door from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. in 30 census blocks in the county to get feedback on its efforts to inform, educate and assist residents. The interviews are voluntary and will be kept confidential, the agency said.

The neighborhood surveys are part of the Community Assessment for Public Health Emergency Response (CASPER) technique, and the goal is “to gain a greater understanding of the access Clark County residents had to COVID-19 services and resources, particularly those who were disproportionately impacted by the pandemic,” the agency said Friday in a news release.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CASPER is a rapid needs assessment that provides public health leaders and emergency managers with information to help with initiating public health action and assessing new or changing needs in a community.

