White House officials tour Baltimore's test to treat COVID-19 center

By WMAR Staff
 2 days ago
A big part of COVID prep going forward in Maryland revolves around test to treat centers.

One of those is off Preston Street in Downtown Baltimore.

White House officials joined health experts from the Department of Health, University of Maryland Medical System, and Johns Hopkins to tour the site.

At these centers, visitors there can get tested for COVID-19.

If the test comes back positive, you will receive an antiviral pill or monoclonal infusion to ease your symptoms and help the recovery process.

Maryland's Secretary of Health Dennis R. Schrader said this is the latest evolution in COVID care for Maryland.

“We want to use our infrastructure to be ready for whatever surge comes next. But we want to build it into the infrastructure of the state using sites like this, using urgent care and ambulatory sites around the state," Schrader said.

Over the last few months, Maryland has nearly doubled the number of test to treat centers in operation.

