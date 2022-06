Two Independence residents were arrested and have been charged with felonies after a reported high-speed pursuit of a motorcycle on Thursday, June 16, in Pettis County. According to a Pettis County deputy’s report, the pursuit reached speeds of 100 mph on U.S. Highway 65. The motorcycle became disabled when its chain broke. A K9 handler deployed K9 CAV and gave commands to the two motorcyclists to come to the deputy, and they did.

PETTIS COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO