Prop bets for Game 2 of Stanley Cup Final between Lightning and Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche left winger J.T. Compher (37) celebrates his team's game-winning goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first overtime in Game 1 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena. Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final gets going Saturday evening, and we've scanned the board to find a few prop plays worth a look.

Opting for mostly plus-money plays, here's what I'm seeing as we prep for the action on the ice.

Nathan MacKinnon goal (+140 CZR)

We bet on MacKinnon's shots in Game 1, and he delivered with 5. I'd love to go back to him, but his odds are getting a bit out of control. We pivot to his goal prop, something he failed to do in Game 1.

Despite not finding the back of the net, the shots were there: as MacKinnon fired off 13 attempts. He had an assist and was a menace on the power play. I think the shots are going to maintain and at +140, I'm jumping on the Avalanche star to bury his 12th goal of this postseason run.

Again, over 4.5 shots is a great bet. He's hit it in four straight games and six of eight at home this postseason. The -145 price to bet it is what is scaring me away from it.

Cheers to a goal.

Mikhail Sergachev point (+174 FD)

I bet on this last game behind the scenes and it came through, and now we bring it out of the shadows with the hopes that the success remains.

If you can find Sergachev's shots on goal at 1.5, that's the bet I'd love to make. He has 2+ shots in five of his last six, and 3+ shots in three straight and four of six.

Against Colorado this season, the Bolts defensemen has shot totals of three and six during the regular season and three from Game 1.

Without the shots bet at our disposal, we follow this volume in the hopes of a point. He scored in Game 1 and now has four points in his past three games. As we'll mention in our next wager, the Avalanche have given defensemen opportunities this postseason.

Getting pucks on net is a great way to generate points, whether it be a goal, a tip-in, or a rebound. At +174, I find this to be terrific value.

Victor Hedman over 2.5 SOG (-125 DK)

As alluded to, I still like defensemen against Colorado despite Hedman finishing with just two SOG on the stat sheet from Game 1.

We're going back to him because we were unjustly robbed, he had a third shot on goal. I saw it with my own eyes, and it was never recorded.

We've trusted the bounce-backs all season, and I'm not stopping now, I trust in this initial read. Hedman fired off seven attempts last game, so we certainly have the volume we want to see. Down a game in the series, I like Tampa to muster more shots than they did on Wednesday.

Valeri Nichushkin 4+ shots (+136 FD)

A hat tip to a follower of mine for flagging Nichushkin's shots to me, you know who you are. Nichushkin's volume has been seriously impressive.

He finished Game 1 with six SOG (and a goal), making his most recent performance the seventh time this postseason he's registered four or more shots on net.

In two games against the Lightning this season, Nichushkin has 13 total shots on 20 attempts, elite volume we have to follow.

The Avalanche got 38 shots off in Game 1, which aligns nicely with their postseason average. I expect a similar level of output again in this one, so we ladder up Nichushkin at plus-money for a full unit. He has been much steadier at home in these playoffs, finishing with three or more shots in 88% of games and going for 4+ in 50%.

Good luck in Game 2, let's cash some NHL bets!