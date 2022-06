Rochester, N.Y. — Saturday was a good day to spruce up an iconic piece of downtown Rochester - and that's what volunteers on E. Main Street and Gibbs Street did. There, they refurbished piano crosswalks, an artistic accent that sits right near the Eastman School of Music. They were created by local artist Shawn Dunwoody, who is known for his public murals and artwork all around the city.

